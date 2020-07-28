Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd    ATL   CY0006010314

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Insurance Public : Profit/Loss Warning for the first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Nicosia, 21 July 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with the Laws and Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission, ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD wishes to inform shareholders and investors in general that the results of ATLANTIC group for the first half of 2020 will record losses and will be decreased compared to the corresponding period of last year as a result of substantial losses in the Company's investment portfolio.

On the contrary, the operating profit will be significantly improved further to a considerable decrease in payable insurance claims.

Emilios Pirishis

Chairman

Disclaimer

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY
09:36aATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : Profit/Loss Warning for the first half of 2020
PU
2019ATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : is delighted to officially announce a new partnershi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 22,6 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2019 6,88 M 8,06 M 8,06 M
Net cash 2019 10,9 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 48,3 M 56,8 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 40,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Emilios Pyrishis Chairman & Managing Director
Loukis Ioannou Finance Manager
Andreas Frangoullis Executive Director, Manager-Sales & Claims
Nina Pyrishi Executive Director & Manager-Motor Business
George Pyrishis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD57
ALLIANZ SE-16.03%88 851
CHUBB LIMITED-14.95%59 755
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.87%58 006
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-11.68%56 748
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-39.90%26 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group