Atlantic Insurance Public : Profit/Loss Warning for the first half of 2020

Nicosia, 21 July 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with the Laws and Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission, ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD wishes to inform shareholders and investors in general that the results of ATLANTIC group for the first half of 2020 will record losses and will be decreased compared to the corresponding period of last year as a result of substantial losses in the Company's investment portfolio.

On the contrary, the operating profit will be significantly improved further to a considerable decrease in payable insurance claims.

Emilios Pirishis

Chairman