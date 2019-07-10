Log in
Atlantic Power Corporation : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

07/10/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

DEDHAM, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") plans to release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on the afternoon of Thursday, August 1, 2019. A telephone conference call and webcast hosted by Atlantic Power's management team will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET. Management's prepared remarks and the accompanying presentation for the conference call will be posted on the Conference Calls page of the Company's website (www.atlanticpower.com) on the evening of August 1. During the conference call, management will present brief prepared remarks with the majority of the time allocated to addressing questions from analysts and investors.

Conference Call / Webcast Information:

DateFriday, August 2, 2019
Start Time8:30 AM ET
Phone Number:  U.S. (Toll Free) 1-855-239-3193; Canada (Toll Free) 1-855-669-9657; International (Toll) 1-412-542-4129.
Conference Access:  Please request access to the Atlantic Power conference call.
Webcast:  The call will be broadcast over Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com.

Replay / Archive Information:

Replay:  Access conference call number 10133246 at the following telephone numbers:  U.S. (Toll Free) 1-877-344-7529; Canada (Toll Free) 1-855-669-9658; International (Toll) 1-412-317-0088. The replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 2, 2019 at 11:59 PM ET.
Webcast archive:  The conference call will be archived on Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com for a period of 12 months. 

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2037. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Atlantic Power Corporation 
Investor Relations
(617) 977-2700 
info@atlanticpower.com

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About