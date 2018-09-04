Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Atlantic Power Corp    ATP   CA04878Q8636

ATLANTIC POWER CORP (ATP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atlantic Power Corporation : and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. Announce Quarterly Dividends Rate on the Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 3 of Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

DEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation ("Atlantic Power") and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. (TSX: AZP.PR.A, AZP.PR.B and AZP.PR.C) (the "Corporation"), a subsidiary of Atlantic Power, announced the dividend rate on the Corporation's outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 3 (AZP.PR.C) (the "Series 3 Shares") will be 5.56%, which will be payable December 31, 2018.

The Series 3 Shares dividend rate was calculated on August 31, 2018 to be 5.56%, representing the sum of the Canadian Government 90-day Treasury Bill yield (using the three-month average result of 1.38%) plus 4.18%.

Tax Information for Shareholders

The Corporation designates the dividend on each of the Series 1 Shares, Series 2 Shares and Series 3 Shares to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and its equivalent in any of the provinces and territories of Canada.  U.S. individual or other non-corporate taxpayers should be eligible for the reduced rate of tax currently applicable to "qualified dividends" provided that the investor meets the holding period and any other requirements.  Taxpayers should always seek their own independent qualified professionals for advice regarding the tax consequences of purchasing or owning preferred shares of the Corporation. 

About Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd.

The Corporation is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power. The Corporation holds, directly or indirectly, Atlantic Power's business and power generation and other assets in British Columbia and the United States.

About Atlantic Power 

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.  The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2037.  The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements.  The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer).  The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company.  The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP.  For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Atlantic Power Corporation 
Investor Relations
(617) 977-2700
info@atlanticpower.com

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-power-corporation-and-atlantic-power-preferred-equity-ltd-announce-quarterly-dividends-rate-on-the-cumulative-floating-rate-preferred-shares-series-3-of-atlantic-power-preferred-equity-ltd-300706321.html

SOURCE Atlantic Power Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIC POWER CORP
06:06pATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. Announce Q..
PR
06:05pATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. Announce Q..
AQ
06:01pATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. Announce Q..
PR
06:01pATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd. Announce Q..
AQ
08/17ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : Provides Clarification on the Status of Its North B..
PR
08/08ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/06ATLANTIC POWER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/03ATLANTIC POWER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/03ATLANTIC POWER CORP : Atlantic Power Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03ATLANTIC POWER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Atlantic Power Corp's (AT) CEO Jim Moore on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
2017Atlantic Power reports Q2 results 
2017Daily Pain - Energy Stocks Surge From The Grave At The Expense Of FAANG 
2017After Hours Gainers / Losers 
2017After Hours Gainers / Losers 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.