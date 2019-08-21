Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp    AUB

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP

(AUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints Frank Russell Ellett to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation today announced that Frank Russell Ellett has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Russ as the newest member of our Board,” said Ronald L. Tillett, Chairman of the Board for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.  “With his strong connections throughout Virginia - especially the Roanoke region, as well as his background in running a multi-state business, he will be a valued member of the Board.  We look forward to his contributions and to his leadership both to the Board and to Atlantic Union management.”

Ellett, 52, is President of Excel Truck Group, a dealer and distributor for Freightliner and Mack trucks and Wabash National trailers with offices in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.  Prior to Excel, he worked at Norfolk Southern in a variety of roles.  He also served as a Supply Corps officer in the United States Navy.

He is a past Chairman of the Business Council of the Roanoke/Blacksburg Region, a board member of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, and is on the boards of the Virginia and South Carolina Trucking Associations.  Ellett is also a member of the Virginia Western Community College Foundation Board and the North Cross School Board of Trustees.

Ellett received his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Virginia and has an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.  He will serve as a Class III Director, with an initial term expiring at the next annual shareholders meeting.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 153 branches and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES
05:28pAtlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints Frank Russell Ellett to Board ..
GL
08/20ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/20Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Present at Barclays Financial Servic..
GL
08/06ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/02ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/01ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/18ATLANTIC UNION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/18Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/18Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 661 M
EBIT 2019 299 M
Net income 2019 198 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 2 988 M
Chart ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,79  $
Last Close Price 36,53  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond D. Smoot Chairman
Robert Michael Gorman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Tayloe Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP28.91%2 988
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.93%343 071
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 632
BANK OF AMERICA10.67%248 718
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.04%196 865
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%185 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group