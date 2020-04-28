Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results 0 04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income of $7.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings(1) were $68.3 million, or $0.86 per share(1), in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Atlantic Union began 2020 with momentum and an ambitious set of work ahead of us, but as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic unfolded, we quickly adjusted our thinking,” said John C. Asbury, President and CEO of Atlantic Union. “We believe that we pivoted smoothly to a new operating model with over 90% of non-branch personnel working remotely, demonstrating we’ve built a resilient organization that can react and innovate rapidly to changing economic conditions. We are laser focused on taking care of our teammates, our clients, and our communities during this uncertain time. Our first quarter financial results were impacted by the implementation of CECL and the deteriorating economic environment related to COVID-19, which resulted in a material increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses. We also recognize the possibility of a much lower for longer rate environment post COVID-19, and we will align the Company’s expense structure accordingly in order to maintain top tier financial performance. We continue to operate under the mantra of soundness, profitability, and growth – in that order of priority. A sound bank is the highest priority for Atlantic Union. Our conservative credit culture served our shareholders well during the “Great Recession,” and we anticipate that this culture will carry us through the current crisis and what comes afterwards.” Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $51.7 million in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on January 1, 2020. The impact of the worsening economic forecast related to COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”) subsequent to the adoption of CECL further increased the ACL by $55.1 million to $150.0 million at March 31, 2020. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) The Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. As of April 16, 2020, the Company had secured funding for nearly 6,500 loans with a total value of approximately $1.4 billion. The Company continues to fund eligible small business requests now that Congress has appropriated additional funds for the PPP. (1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results. NET INTEREST INCOME For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income was $135.0 million, a slight decrease from $135.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $137.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.49% from 3.48% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) increased 1 basis point to 3.56% from 3.55% during the same period. The increases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 6 basis point decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (FTE)(1). The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the first quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $2.8 million from the prior quarter to $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The fourth quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands): Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended December 31, 2019 $ 6,612 $ 148 $ (123 ) $ 6,637 For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 9,528 50 (138 ) 9,440 For the remaining nine months of 2020 9,285 83 (495 ) 8,873 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 9,938 14 (807 ) 9,145 2022 7,974 (43 ) (829 ) 7,102 2023 5,700 (32 ) (852 ) 4,816 2024 4,576 (4 ) (877 ) 3,695 2025 3,481 (1 ) (900 ) 2,580 Thereafter 15,935 — (9,873 ) 6,062 (1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

ASSET QUALITY Overview

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company experienced increases in nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) primarily due to the inclusion of assets not previously reported as nonperforming that are now considered such under CECL. Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020 were down from past due loan levels at December 31, 2019 and up from past due loan levels at March 31, 2019. Net charge-off levels increased slightly from the fourth quarter of 2019 and were primarily related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses increased from December 31, 2019, as a result of the adoption of CECL as well as a worsening economic forecast due to the impact of COVID-19, which also led to an increase in the provision for credit losses. Nonperforming Assets

At March 31, 2020, NPAs totaled $48.5 million, an increase of $15.5 million from December 31, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at March 31, 2020 were 0.38%, an increase of 12 basis points from 0.26% at December 31, 2019. The increase in NPAs is due to the addition of $14.4 million of loans previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired (“PCI”). The Company’s adoption of CECL resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to PCI loans which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting. All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances. The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands): March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 Foreclosed properties 4,444 4,708 6,385 6,506 7,353 Total nonperforming assets $ 48,466 $ 32,940 $ 36,417 $ 33,968 $ 32,194 The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands): March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 $ 26,953 Net customer payments (3,451 ) (5,741 ) (3,612 ) (3,108 ) (2,314 ) Additions 6,059 5,631 8,327 6,321 3,297 Impact of CECL adoption 14,381 — — — — Charge-offs (1,199 ) (1,690 ) (884 ) (592 ) (1,626 ) Loans returning to accruing status — — (1,103 ) — (952 ) Transfers to foreclosed property — — (158 ) — (517 ) Ending Balance $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands): March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 $ 6,722 Additions of foreclosed property 615 62 645 271 900 Valuation adjustments (44 ) (375 ) (62 ) (433 ) (51 ) Proceeds from sales (854 ) (1,442 ) (737 ) (638 ) (171 ) Gains (losses) from sales 19 78 33 (47 ) (47 ) Ending Balance $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $75.1 million or 0.59% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, compared to $76.6 million or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, and $51.4 million or 0.43% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2019. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest $12.9 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2020, compared to $13.4 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, and $11.0 million or 0.09% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2019. Net Charge-offs

For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $5.0 million, or 0.16% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $4.6 million, or 0.15%, for the prior quarter, and $4.2 million, or 0.15%, for the first quarter last year. The majority of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio. Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $60.2 million, an increase of $57.3 million compared to the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 included $56.3 million in provision for loan losses and $3.9 million in provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in the provision for credit losses was due to the impact of the worsening economic forecast due to the impact of COVID-19 under CECL accounting for credit losses. Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2020, the ACL was $150.0 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $141.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $9.0 million. The ACL increased $106.8 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to the adoption of CECL (the “CECL Day 1 impact”) as well as the impact of the worsening economic forecast related to COVID-19 subsequent to the adoption of CECL (the “CECL Day 2 impact”). The ALLL increased $98.7 million from December 31, 2019, due to the CECL Day 1 impact of $47.5 million and the CECL Day 2 impact of $51.2 million. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.10% at March 31, 2020 and 0.34% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 320.4% at March 31, 2020, compared to 149.8% at December 31, 2019. The RUC increased $8.1 million from December 31, 2019, due to the CECL Day 1 impact of $4.2 million and the CECL Day 2 impact of $3.9 million. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income decreased $286,000 to $28.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $29.2 million in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income was lower by $667,000 primarily due to hedging-related results negatively impacted by COVID-19-driven mortgage market volatility more than offsetting the impact of higher loan origination volumes. Fiduciary and asset management fees declined $547,000 from the prior quarter primarily due to lower investment advisory fees resulting from the equity market driven drop in Assets Under Management during the quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $293,000 primarily due to lower overdraft fees, and interchange fees declined $229,000 from the prior quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a $1.8 million loss to unwind an interest rate swap related to short-term FHLB advances in the first quarter of 2020. These declines were partially offset by increases in insurance-related revenue of $836,000, loan-related interest rate swap income of $478,000, and gains on sales of securities of $1.6 million from the prior quarter. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $94.3 million in the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits increased $2.9 million primarily related to seasonal increases in payroll taxes, group insurance, and annual merit adjustments. FDIC and other insurance expenses increased $1.6 million due to an FDIC small bank assessment credit received in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other expenses in the first quarter of 2020 included $1.0 million in support of a community development initiative and approximately $380,000 of expenses incurred related to the Company’s response to COVID-19. These increases were partially offset by declines in marketing and advertising expense of approximately $936,000 as well as OREO and credit-related expense of approximately $859,000 due to lower OREO valuation adjustments. Additionally, there were no merger-related or rebranding costs recognized in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $896,000 and $902,000, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 12.2% compared to 16.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decline in effective tax rate is primarily related to excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation recorded. BALANCE SHEET At March 31, 2020, total assets were $17.8 billion, an increase of $284.4 million, or approximately 6.5% (annualized), from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $949.7 million, or approximately 5.6% from March 31, 2019. The increase in assets from the previous quarter was primarily due to loan growth during the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year was primarily a result of loan growth. At March 31, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $12.8 billion, an increase of $157.9 million, or 5.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2019, while average loans increased $266.2 million, or 8.7% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment increased $816.5 million, or 6.8% from March 31, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $1.5 billion, or 13.2% from the prior year. The quarterly average increase from the first quarter of 2019 is due to the full-quarter impact of loans acquired in February of 2019. At March 31, 2020, total deposits were $13.6 billion, an increase of $248.1 million, or approximately 7.5% (annualized), from December 31, 2019, while average deposits increased $43.9 million, or 1.3% (annualized), from prior quarter. Deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 8.5% from March 31, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $1.9 billion, or 16.4% from the prior year. The quarterly average increase from the first quarter of 2019 is due to the full-quarter impact of deposits acquired in February of 2019. The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended: March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.74 % 10.24 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.74 % 10.24 % 10.26 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.36 % 12.63 % 12.73 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (1) 8.44 % 8.79 % 9.51 % Common equity to total assets 13.59 % 14.31 % 14.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.43 % 9.08 % 9.09 % (1) All ratios at March 31, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(2) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.02, or 8.7% compared to the first quarter of 2019. On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in authorization at the time. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48 per share, to date under the authorization, prior to suspension. ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL Atlantic Union Bank will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time during which management will review the first quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 220‑4170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 663‑5235. The conference ID number is 1273006. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tfrj3my. A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available by the end of day on April 28 on the Company’s website at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In reporting the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates;

general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;

the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;

demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;

the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;

the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;

real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;

an insufficient ACL;

changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL);

the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;

concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;

the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services;

technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;

deposit flows;

the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;

potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act;

the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and



other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and comparable “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 171,325 $ 174,211 $ 165,652 Interest expense 36,317 39,081 38,105 Net interest income 135,008 135,130 127,547 Provision for credit losses 60,196 2,900 3,792 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,812 132,230 123,755 Noninterest income 28,907 29,193 24,938 Noninterest expenses 95,645 94,318 106,728 Income before income taxes 8,074 67,105 41,965 Income tax expense 985 11,227 6,249 Income from continuing operations 7,089 55,878 35,716 Discontinued operations, net of tax — (42 ) (85 ) Net income $ 7,089 $ 55,836 $ 35,631 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 174,083 $ 176,868 $ 168,400 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 137,766 137,787 130,295 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 166,673 166,980 155,233 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (8) 68,270 71,761 64,201 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.69 $ 0.47 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.16 % 1.27 % 0.92 % Return on average equity (ROE) 1.15 % 8.81 % 6.37 % Efficiency ratio 58.35 % 57.40 % 69.99 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.56 % 3.55 % 3.80 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.50 % 4.55 % 4.92 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.23 % 1.33 % 1.44 % Cost of deposits 0.86 % 0.92 % 0.86 % Cost of funds 0.94 % 1.00 % 1.12 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 7,089 $ 57,258 $ 50,519 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 Operating ROA 0.16 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Operating ROE 1.15 % 9.03 % 9.03 % Operating ROTCE (2) (3) 2.87 % 16.01 % 16.37 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 54.74 % 52.65 % 54.10 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.69 $ 0.47 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.09 0.69 0.47 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.23 Market value per share 21.90 37.55 32.33 Book value per common share 30.99 31.58 30.16 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.15 18.90 17.69 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 60.50 13.72 16.96 Price to book value per common share ratio 0.71 1.19 1.07 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.21 1.99 1.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 79,290,352 80,439,007 76,472,189 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 79,317,382 80,502,269 76,533,066 Common shares outstanding at end of period 78,710,448 80,001,185 82,037,354

As of & For Three Months Ended 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.74 % 10.24 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.74 % 10.24 % 10.26 % Total capital ratio (5) 12.36 % 12.63 % 12.73 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.44 % 8.79 % 9.51 % Common equity to total assets 13.59 % 14.31 % 14.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.43 % 9.08 % 9.09 % Financial Condition Assets $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 16,897,655 Loans held for investment 12,768,841 12,610,936 11,952,310 Securities 2,655,306 2,631,437 2,804,353 Earning Assets 15,813,780 15,576,208 14,909,318 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 927,760 Amortizable intangibles, net 69,298 73,669 88,553 Deposits 13,553,035 13,304,981 12,489,330 Borrowings 1,514,464 1,513,748 1,753,103 Stockholders' equity 2,425,450 2,513,102 2,459,465 Tangible common equity (2) 1,420,592 1,503,873 1,443,152 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,318,252 $ 1,250,924 $ 1,326,679 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,051,904 2,041,243 1,921,464 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,328,012 3,286,098 2,970,453 Multifamily real estate 679,390 633,743 591,431 Commercial & Industrial 2,177,932 2,114,033 1,866,625 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 721,800 724,337 743,101 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 854,550 890,503 937,710 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 652,135 659,504 672,087 Auto 358,039 350,419 300,631 Consumer 352,572 372,853 397,491 Other Commercial 274,255 287,279 224,638 Total loans held for investment $ 12,768,841 $ 12,610,936 $ 11,952,310 Deposits NOW accounts $ 3,180,913 $ 2,905,714 $ 2,643,228 Money market accounts 3,817,959 3,951,856 3,579,249 Savings accounts 745,402 727,847 798,670 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 696,520 684,797 463,198 Other time deposits 2,044,668 2,064,628 2,040,872 Time deposits 2,741,188 2,749,425 2,504,070 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,485,462 $ 10,334,842 $ 9,525,217 Demand deposits 3,067,573 2,970,139 2,964,113 Total deposits $ 13,553,035 $ 13,304,981 $ 12,489,330 Averages Assets $ 17,559,921 $ 17,437,552 $ 15,699,743 Loans held for investment 12,593,923 12,327,692 11,127,390 Loans held for sale 50,721 75,038 14,999 Securities 2,621,437 2,608,942 2,645,429 Earning assets 15,563,670 15,418,605 13,891,248 Deposits 13,346,857 13,302,955 11,469,935 Time deposits 2,755,500 2,847,366 2,325,218 Interest-bearing deposits 10,421,419 10,265,986 8,934,995 Borrowings 1,442,525 1,369,035 1,790,656 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,863,944 11,635,021 10,725,651 Stockholders' equity 2,485,646 2,515,303 2,268,395 Tangible common equity (2) 1,478,803 1,509,001 1,334,051

As of & For Three Months Ended 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 42,294 $ 43,820 $ 41,045 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL 47,484 — — Add: Recoveries 2,160 2,292 1,696 Less: Charge-offs 7,151 6,918 5,939 Add: Provision for loan losses 56,256 3,100 4,025 Ending balance, ALLL $ 141,043 $ 42,294 $ 40,827 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 900 $ 1,100 $ 900 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL 4,160 — — Add: Impact of acquisition accounting — — 1,033 Add: Provision for unfunded commitments 3,940 (200 ) (233 ) Ending Balance, RUC $ 9,000 $ 900 $ 1,700 Total ACL $ 150,043 $ 43,194 $ 42,527 ALLL / total outstanding loans 1.10 % 0.34 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Provision for loan losses/ total average loans 1.80 % 0.10 % 0.15 % ` Nonperforming Assets (6) Construction and land development $ 3,234 $ 3,703 $ 5,513 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 11,250 6,003 3,307 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,642 381 1,787 Multifamily real estate 53 — — Commercial & Industrial 3,431 1,735 721 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 7,040 4,301 4,244 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 13,088 9,292 7,119 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,547 2,080 1,395 Auto 550 563 523 Consumer and all other 187 174 232 Nonaccrual loans $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 24,841 Foreclosed property 4,444 4,708 7,353 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 48,466 $ 32,940 $ 32,194 Construction and land development $ 317 $ 189 $ 1,997 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,690 1,062 2,908 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,037 1,451 — Multifamily real estate 377 474 — Commercial & Industrial 517 449 313 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 777 674 1,490 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 4,407 4,515 2,476 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,005 3,357 518 Auto 127 272 153 Consumer and all other 622 953 1,098 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 12,876 $ 13,396 $ 10,953 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 61,342 $ 46,336 $ 43,147 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.38 % 0.26 % 0.27 % NPAs / total assets 0.27 % 0.19 % 0.19 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 320.39 % 149.81 % 164.35 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 291.01 % 128.40 % 126.82 % Past Due Detail (6) Construction and land development $ 2,786 $ 4,563 $ 1,019 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 10,779 3,482 4,052 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,087 457 760 Multifamily real estate 623 223 596 Commercial & Industrial 4,893 8,698 2,565 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 4,145 1,479 4,059 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 15,667 16,244 5,889 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 4,308 10,190 5,020 Auto 1,967 2,525 2,152 Consumer and all other 1,613 2,592 1,963 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 48,868 $ 50,453 $ 28,075

As of & For Three Months Ended 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 Past Due Detail cont'd (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 316 $ 482 $ 526 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,444 2,184 480 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,765 — 4,129 Multifamily real estate 1,994 — — Commercial & Industrial 1,218 1,598 438 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,066 2,207 1,365 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 570 3,072 2,196 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,286 1,784 1,753 Auto 311 236 297 Consumer and all other 2,362 1,233 1,197 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 13,332 $ 12,796 $ 12,381 Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 14,865 $ 15,686 $ 20,809 Nonperforming 5,491 3,810 4,682 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,356 $ 19,496 $ 25,491 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 135,008 $ 135,130 $ 127,547 FTE adjustment 2,758 2,657 2,748 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 137,766 $ 137,787 $ 130,295 Noninterest income (GAAP) 28,907 29,193 24,938 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 166,673 $ 166,980 $ 155,233 Average earning assets $ 15,563,670 $ 15,418,605 $ 13,891,248 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.56 % 3.55 % 3.80 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 16,897,655 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 927,760 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 69,298 73,669 88,553 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,842,518 $ 16,553,761 $ 15,881,342 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,425,450 $ 2,513,102 $ 2,459,465 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 927,760 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 69,298 73,669 88,553 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,420,592 $ 1,503,873 $ 1,443,152 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,485,646 $ 2,515,303 $ 2,268,395 Less: Average goodwill 935,560 930,457 858,658 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 71,283 75,845 75,686 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,478,803 $ 1,509,001 $ 1,334,051 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 7,089 $ 55,836 $ 35,631 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax — 1,422 14,888 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,089 $ 57,258 $ 50,519 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 95,645 $ 94,318 $ 106,728 Less: Merger Related Costs — 896 18,122 Less: Rebranding Costs — 902 407 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,401 4,603 4,218 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 91,244 $ 87,917 $ 83,981 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 137,766 $ 137,787 $ 130,295 Noninterest income (GAAP) 28,907 29,193 24,938 Efficiency ratio 58.35 % 57.40 % 69.99 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(7) 54.74 % 52.65 % 54.10 %

As of & For Three Months Ended 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating ROTCE (2)(3) Operating Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 7,089 $ 57,258 $ 50,519 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,477 3,636 3,332 Net Income before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 10,566 $ 60,894 $ 53,851 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,478,803 $ 1,509,001 $ 1,334,051 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2.87 % 16.01 % 16.37 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (8) Net income (GAAP) $ 7,089 $ 55,836 $ 35,631 Plus: Provision for credit losses 60,196 2,900 3,792 Plus: Income tax expense 985 11,227 6,249 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs — 1,798 18,529 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 68,270 $ 71,761 $ 64,201 Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 68,382 $ 50,555 $ 11,969 Construction Volume 7,837 14,571 — Purchase Volume 64,492 63,836 32,107 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 140,711 $ 128,962 $ 44,076 % of originations that are refinances 48.6 % 39.2 % 27.2 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 4,783,228 $ 5,650,757 $ 5,425,804 Other Data End of period full-time employees 2,011 1,989 1,947 Number of full-service branches 149 149 155 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 169 169 197 (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. (3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally. (4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations. (5) All ratios at March 31, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9‑C. All other periods are presented as filed. (6) Amounts are not directly comparable due to the Company’s adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, nonaccrual and past due loan information excluded PCI-related loan balances. (7) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations. (8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the recently adopted CECL methodology, merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations, and income tax expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity as well as the potentially volatile provision measure, and allows for greater comparability with others in the industry and for investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 197,521 $ 163,050 $ 165,041 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 292,154 234,810 116,900 Federal funds sold 15,284 38,172 1,652 Total cash and cash equivalents 504,959 436,032 283,593 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,972,903 1,945,445 2,109,062 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 552,176 555,144 559,380 Restricted stock, at cost 130,227 130,848 135,911 Loans held for sale, at fair value 76,690 55,405 28,712 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 12,768,841 12,610,936 11,952,310 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 141,043 42,294 40,827 Total loans held for investment, net 12,627,798 12,568,642 11,911,483 Premises and equipment, net 161,139 161,073 172,522 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 927,760 Amortizable intangibles, net 69,298 73,669 88,553 Bank owned life insurance 324,980 322,917 317,990 Other assets 491,646 377,587 361,580 Assets of discontinued operations — 668 1,109 Total assets $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 16,897,655 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,067,573 $ 2,970,139 $ 2,964,113 Interest-bearing deposits 10,485,462 10,334,842 9,525,217 Total deposits 13,553,035 13,304,981 12,489,330 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,781 66,053 73,774 Other short-term borrowings 380,000 370,200 939,700 Long-term borrowings 1,077,683 1,077,495 739,629 Other liabilities 354,427 230,519 194,565 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 640 1,192 Total liabilities 15,421,926 15,049,888 14,438,190 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $1.33 par value, shares authorized of 200,000,000 at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and 100,000,000 at March 31, 2019, respectively; shares issued and outstanding of 78,710,448 at March 31, 2020, 80,001,185 at December 31, 2019, and 82,037,354 at March 31, 2019. 104,086 105,827 108,475 Additional paid-in capital 1,743,429 1,790,305 1,859,588 Retained earnings 529,606 581,395 483,005 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 48,329 35,575 8,397 Total stockholders' equity 2,425,450 2,513,102 2,459,465 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 16,897,655



ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 151,127 $ 152,513 $ 144,115 Interest on deposits in other banks 862 1,686 473 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 11,627 12,378 13,081 Nontaxable 7,709 7,634 7,983 Total interest and dividend income 171,325 174,211 165,652 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 28,513 30,884 24,430 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,340 1,166 6,551 Interest on long-term borrowings 6,464 7,031 7,124 Total interest expense 36,317 39,081 38,105 Net interest income 135,008 135,130 127,547 Provision for credit losses 60,196 2,900 3,792 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,812 132,230 123,755 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,578 7,871 7,158 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,624 1,544 1,664 Interchange fees 1,625 1,854 5,045 Fiduciary and asset management fees 5,984 6,531 5,054 Mortgage banking income 2,022 2,689 1,454 Gains on securities transactions 1,936 369 151 Bank owned life insurance income 2,049 2,119 2,055 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 3,948 3,470 1,460 Other operating income 2,141 2,746 897 Total noninterest income 28,907 29,193 24,938 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 50,117 47,233 48,007 Occupancy expenses 7,133 7,366 7,399 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,741 3,559 3,396 Printing, postage, and supplies 1,290 1,293 1,242 Technology and data processing 6,169 6,483 5,676 Professional services 3,307 3,636 2,958 Marketing and advertising expense 2,739 3,675 2,383 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 2,861 1,254 2,639 Other taxes 4,120 3,970 3,764 Loan-related expenses 2,697 2,793 2,289 OREO and credit-related expenses 688 1,547 684 Amortization of intangible assets 4,401 4,603 4,218 Training and other personnel costs 1,571 2,136 1,144 Merger-related costs — 896 18,122 Rebranding expense — 902 407 Other expenses 4,811 2,972 2,400 Total noninterest expenses 95,645 94,318 106,728 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 8,074 67,105 41,965 Income tax expense 985 11,227 6,249 Income from continuing operations $ 7,089 $ 55,878 $ 35,716 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment $ — $ (56 ) $ (115 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — (14 ) (30 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations — (42 ) (85 ) Net income 7,089 55,836 35,631 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.69 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.69 $ 0.47 AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,664,449 $ 11,627 2.81 % $ 1,666,082 $ 12,378 2.95 % Tax-exempt 956,988 9,759 4.10 % 942,860 9,663 4.07 % Total securities 2,621,437 21,386 3.28 % 2,608,942 22,041 3.35 % Loans, net (3) (4) 12,593,923 151,313 4.83 % 12,327,692 152,345 4.90 % Other earning assets 348,310 1,384 1.60 % 481,971 2,482 2.04 % Total earning assets 15,563,670 $ 174,083 4.50 % 15,418,605 $ 176,868 4.55 % Allowance for credit losses (90,141 ) (44,739 ) Total non-earning assets 2,086,392 2,063,686 Total assets $ 17,559,921 $ 17,437,552 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 6,933,345 $ 14,521 0.84 % $ 6,683,093 $ 16,042 0.95 % Regular savings 732,574 157 0.09 % 735,527 190 0.10 % Time deposits (5) 2,755,500 13,835 2.02 % 2,847,366 14,652 2.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,421,419 28,513 1.10 % 10,265,986 30,884 1.19 % Other borrowings (6) 1,442,525 7,804 2.18 % 1,369,035 8,197 2.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,863,944 36,317 1.23 % 11,635,021 $ 39,081 1.33 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,925,438 3,036,969 Other liabilities 284,893 250,259 Total liabilities 15,074,275 14,922,249 Stockholders' equity 2,485,646 2,515,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,559,921 $ 17,437,552 Net interest income $ 137,766 $ 137,787 Interest rate spread 3.27 % 3.22 % Cost of funds 0.94 % 1.00 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.55 % (1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $9.5 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $50,000 and $148,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $138,000 and $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions. Contact:

Robert M. Gorman - (804) 523‑7828

Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer

