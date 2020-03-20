Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation    AUB

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Union Bankshares Suspends Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has suspended its share repurchase program effective today.

The program, which is authorized for up to $150 million in repurchases through June 30, 2021, had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended.  The company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares to date under the authorization prior to the suspension.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:
Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES
04:02pAtlantic Union Bankshares Suspends Share Repurchase Program
GL
02/25ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
02/06ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATIO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATIO : 2019 revenue: EUR 417.8 million - Organic..
AN
01/29ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/23ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/23Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/21ATLANTIC UNION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/21ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
01/21Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 666 M
EBIT 2020 273 M
Net income 2020 202 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,96%
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 1 877 M
Chart ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,57  $
Last Close Price 23,70  $
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Lee Tillett Chairman
Robert Michael Gorman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Tayloe Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION-36.88%1 877
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.81%262 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%244 105
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%192 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.81%184 965
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%132 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group