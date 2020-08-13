Log in
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure : Refinances its Helios Assets with a  326M bond

08/13/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Atlantica Refinances its Helios Assets with a €326M bond

August 3, 2020 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica"), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today the refinancing of its Helios assets in Spain.

Atlantica has entered into a non-recourse, project debt financing for approximately €326 million in Helios 1/2 , two solar plants with a total installed capacity of 100 MW. The new debt has been used to repay the previous bank project debt with approximately €250 million outstanding and to cancel legacy interest rate swaps. With this refinancing, Atlantica is achieving an improvement in cost (1.9% per annum versus approximately 4.2% in the previous financing) and tenor (17-year maturity versus 7 year in the previous financing).

"With this financing, Atlantica is able to continue to diversify its financing sources", said Francisco Martinez-Davis, CFO of Atlantica.

After transaction costs and cancelation of legacy swaps, net refinancing proceeds (net "recap") were approximately $30 million. Atlantica intends to use the net proceeds to finance its growth plan.

The notes were privately placed with a combination of European and US institutional investors and are guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Europe S.A. As a result of Assured Guaranty's wrap, the notes are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings.

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe acted as sole bookerunner and placement agent.

Assured Guarantee Europe SA's legal advisers on the transaction were Clifford Chance LLP.

The Issuer was advised by Watson Farley & Williams Spain, S.L.P.

1

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North and South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations & Communication

Francisco Martinez-Davis

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

2

Disclaimer

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:22:15 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 068 M - -
Net income 2020 120 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 5,57%
Capitalization 3 060 M 3 060 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 30,15 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth Jarratt Non-Executive Director
William Elias Aziz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC14.25%3 060
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.96%57 241
TENAGA NASIONAL-15.99%14 964
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-1.81%14 091
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-7.00%8 066
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-1.73%6 193
