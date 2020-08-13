Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure : Refinances its Helios Assets with a  326M bond

Atlantica Refinances its Helios Assets with a €326M bond

August 3, 2020 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica"), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today the refinancing of its Helios assets in Spain.

Atlantica has entered into a non-recourse, project debt financing for approximately €326 million in Helios 1/2 , two solar plants with a total installed capacity of 100 MW. The new debt has been used to repay the previous bank project debt with approximately €250 million outstanding and to cancel legacy interest rate swaps. With this refinancing, Atlantica is achieving an improvement in cost (1.9% per annum versus approximately 4.2% in the previous financing) and tenor (17-year maturity versus 7 year in the previous financing).

"With this financing, Atlantica is able to continue to diversify its financing sources", said Francisco Martinez-Davis, CFO of Atlantica.

After transaction costs and cancelation of legacy swaps, net refinancing proceeds (net "recap") were approximately $30 million. Atlantica intends to use the net proceeds to finance its growth plan.

The notes were privately placed with a combination of European and US institutional investors and are guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Europe S.A. As a result of Assured Guaranty's wrap, the notes are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings.

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe acted as sole bookerunner and placement agent.

Assured Guarantee Europe SA's legal advisers on the transaction were Clifford Chance LLP.

The Issuer was advised by Watson Farley & Williams Spain, S.L.P.

