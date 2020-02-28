Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/28 11:43:24 am
184 GBp   -8.23%
12:41pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
02/27ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Dividend Announcement
PR
02/20ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet -January 2020
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Director Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:41pm EST

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing
28 February 2020

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 28 February 2020, the Company was notified that Mr. Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 28 February 2020, at a price of £1.850000 per Ordinary Share;

2,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 28 February 2020, at a price of £1.859200 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 35,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND
12:41pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
02/27ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Dividend Announcement
PR
02/20ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet -January 2020
PR
02/18ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
01/27ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2019ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
2019ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
2019ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Half-year Report
PR
2019ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
2019ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - November 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group