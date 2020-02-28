Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Director Dealing

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

28 February 2020

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 28 February 2020, the Company was notified that Mr. Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 28 February 2020, at a price of £1.850000 per Ordinary Share;

2,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 28 February 2020, at a price of £1.859200 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 35,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

