Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 11:35:10 am
224.5 GBp   -0.22%
12:11pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - October 2019
PR
10/29ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - September 2019
PR
10/29ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Monthly Fact Sheet - October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:11pm EST

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

11 November 2019

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of October 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026922/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2019_10__pd.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND
12:11pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - October 2019
PR
10/29ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - September 2019
PR
10/29ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
10/02ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 27 Sept 2019 Redemption Facility Distribution Advic..
PR
09/30ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 27 September 2019 Redemption Facility Results
PR
09/24ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 27 September 2019 Redemption Facility
PR
09/12ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Result of AGM
PR
09/10ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet - August 2019
PR
08/30ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 27 September 2019 Redemption Facility Details
PR
08/20ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet – July 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group