ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Monthly Factsheet

09/12/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


 

Monthly Newsletter

12 September 2018
 

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has published its monthly newsletter to the end of August 2018. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1209181546-0AE9_Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter_(2018-08)_CC.pdf


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© PRNewswire 2018
