Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 03:59:59 am
203 GBp   --.--%
06:36aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/22ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
02/21ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Details
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:36am EDT

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

 

Monthly Newsletter

11 March 2019
 

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of February 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833534/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2019_02__pd.pdf


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND
06:36aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/22ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
02/21ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : 29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Details
PR
02/08ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/17ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/08ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Director Dealing
PR
2018ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2018ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Half-year Report
PR
2018ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
2018ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.