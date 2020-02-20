Log in
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Monthly Factsheet -January 2020

02/20/2020 | 05:04am EST

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


 

Monthly Newsletter

20 February 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of January 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093029/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2020_01__pd.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© PRNewswire 2020
