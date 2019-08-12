Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/12 08:53:06 am
227 GBp   -1.09%
10:08aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Notice of AGM
PR
08/05ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/31ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet - June 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The “Company”)

12 August 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Cavalry and Guards Club, 127 Piccadilly, London on 12 September 2019 at 12.00 noon.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.  The Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2019 will be available for download from the Company’s website http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:        01481 745001

END
 


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND
10:08aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Notice of AGM
PR
08/05ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/31ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet - June 2019
PR
07/12ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 April 2019
PR
06/21ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet - May 2019
PR
06/14ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/17ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Factsheet - April 2019
PR
04/25ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
04/16ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Monthly Fact Sheet - March 2019
PR
04/16ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group