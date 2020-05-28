Log in
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 10:39:28 am
217 GBX   +3.33%
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Replacement Dividend Announcement

05/28/2020 | 11:10am EDT

This announcement is a Replacement Dividend Announcement for that released at 11.33am on 26 May 2020. The only change relates to the Ex Dividend Date and Associated Record Date which are changed to 11 June 2020 and 12 June 2020 respectively.

 

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Dividend Announcement
28 MAY 2020
 

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2020 as follows:
 

Ex Dividend date: 11/06/2020
Record date: 12/06/2020
Payment date: 30/06/2020
Dividend per share: 2.37 pence (Sterling)


Enquiries:


Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email:   ts236@ntrs.com
Tel:        +44 (0)1481 745736

 


© PRNewswire 2020
