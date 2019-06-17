Atlantis : Protokół z Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy Społki ATLANTIS SE z dnia 17.06.2019r. (Protocol of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ATLANTIS SE of 17/06/2019.)

Raport bieżący nr 29/2019

Zarząd Spółki ATLANTIS SE z siedzibą w Tallinnie, kod rejestrowy: 14633855, niniejszym informuje, iż w dniu 17.06.2019 roku odbyło się Nadzwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie Akcjonariuszy Spółki.

Na Walnym Zgromadzeniu obecny był jeden akcjonariusz - spółka Patro Invest OÜ z siedzibą w Tallinnie, kod rejestrowy: 14381342 reprezentowany przez Członka Zarządu Pana Damiana Patrowicz _osobisty kod identyfikacyjny: 39008050063_, posiadający 15.282.712 akcji stanowiących 61,13% głosów na Walnym Zgromadzeniu.

Porządek obrad Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia obejmował uchwały w sprawach:

1. Wybór Przewodniczącego obrad oraz Protokolanta.

Przewodniczącym Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy został wybrany Pan Damian Patrowicz, natomiast Sekretarzem została wybrana Pani Martyna Patrowicz.

Za uchwałą oddano: 15.282.712 głosów, tj. 100% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Przeciwko uchwale oddano: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Wstrzymało się: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Nie głosowało: 0 głosów, tj. 0 % głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ.

Uchwała została podjęta.

2. Zatwierdzenie firmy audytorskiej wybranej do przeprowadzenia badań sprawozdań finansowych spółki za lata 2018, 2019 oraz oceny rocznych raportów spółki za lata 2018, 2019.

Postanowiono, aby wybrać firmę Hansa Audit osaühing z siedzibą w Pärnu mnt. 377, 10919, Tallinn, numer rejestrowy firmy 10616667, jako firmę audytorską, która przeprowadzi badanie sprawozdań finansowych Spółki za rok 2018 oraz 2019, a także dokona oceny sprawozdań rocznych za rok 2018 oraz 2019. Wynagrodzenie dla audytora będzie płatne zgodnie z umową zawartą pomiędzy ATLANTIS SE i Hansa Audit osaühing, na warunkach rynkowych.

Za uchwałą oddano: 15.282.712 głosów, tj. 100% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Przeciwko uchwale oddano: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Wstrzymało się: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Nie głosowało: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Uchwała została podjęta.

3. Ustalenie ostatniego dnia okresu sprawozdawczego rozpoczętego w dniu 1 stycznia 2018 roku, za który spółka sporządzi sprawozdanie finansowe.

Rok obrotowy rozpoczęty 1 stycznia 2018 roku zakończy się 31 grudnia 2018 roku.

Rok obrotowy rozpoczęty 1 stycznia 2019 roku zakończy się 30 czerwca 2020 roku.

Za uchwałą oddano: 15.282.712 głosów, tj. 100% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Przeciwko uchwale oddano: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Wstrzymało się: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Nie głosowało: 0 głosów, tj. 0 % głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ.

Uchwała została podjęta.

4. Ustalenie standardu sprawozdawczości finansowej, w którym spółka będzie sporządzać sprawozdania finansowe.

Sprawozdania finansowe będą sporządzane w myśl Międzynarodowych Standardów Sprawozdawczości Finansowej _MSSF_.

Za uchwałą oddano: 15.282.712 głosów, tj. 100% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Przeciwko uchwale oddano: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Wstrzymało się: 0 głosów, tj. 0% głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ

Nie głosowało: 0 głosów, tj. 0 % głosów reprezentowanych na NWZ.

Uchwała została podjęta.

W załączeniu do niniejszego raportu bieżącego, Zarząd spółki ATLANTIS SE przekazuje pełną treść protokołu z odbytego w dniu 17.06.2019 roku Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia.

The Management Board of ATLANTIS SE headquartered in Tallinn, registry code: 14633855, hereby informs that on 17/06/2019 there was held the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

There was one Shareholder present at the Meeting - Patro Invest OÜ headquartered in Tallinn, registry code: 14381342 represented by Member of the Management Board Mr Damian Patrowicz _personal identification code: 39008050063_ holding 15.282.712 shares of the Company which represents 61,13% of votes at the General Meeting.

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders includes the following resolutions:

1. Election of the Chair and the Recorder of the Meeting.

The Chair of the EGM was elected Damian Patrowicz and the Recorder was elected Martyna Patrowicz.

In favour: 15,282,712 votes, i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting

Against: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Abstained: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Not voted: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

The resolution was adopted.

2. Approval of the audit firm for the performance of the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year 2018, 2019 and for the evaluation of the Company's annual reports for the year 2018, 2019.

Decided to choose Hansa Audit osaühing based in Pärnu mnt. 377, 10919, Tallinn, company code 10616667, as an auditing company that will audit the Company's financial statements for 2018 and 2019 and will evaluate the Company's annual financial statements for 2018 and 2019. The remuneration for the auditor will be paid in accordance with the contract concluded between ATLANTIS SE and Hansa Audit osaühing on market terms.

In favour: 15,282,712 votes, i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting

Against: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Abstained: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Not voted: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The resolution was adopted.

3. Determining the last day of the reporting period started on January 1, 2018 for which the company will prepare financial statements.

The financial year started on January 1, 2018 will end on December 31, 2018.

The financial year started on January 1, 2019 will end on June 30, 2020.

In favour: 15,282,712 votes, i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting

Against: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Abstained: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Not voted: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The resolution was adopted.

4. Determining a financial reporting standard in which the Company will prepare financial statements.

Financial statements will be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards _IFRS_.

In favour: 15,282,712 votes, i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting

Against: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Abstained: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting

Not voted: 0 votes, i.e. 0% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The resolution was adopted.

The Management Board of ATLANTIS SE publishes the full text of the protocol of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17/06/2019 as an attachment to this report.

