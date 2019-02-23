Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 04:34pm EST

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW)

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

This is to confirm that an Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident this afternoon. We understand the aircraft went down near the city of Anahuac Texas, in the Trinity Bay. We can confirm there were three people on board the aircraft. Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time. Atlas Air is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB. We will update as additional information becomes available.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasair.com.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200
Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951

FINAL FINAL NEW LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
04:34pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to..
AQ
04:34pAtlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston ..
GL
04:28pCargo Plane Crashes in Texas
DJ
02/19ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/19ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/19ATLAS AIR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results, Outl..
GL
02/14ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : annual earnings release
01/30ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results On Tue..
AQ
01/09ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Announces Expanded 747-400F Service For Nippon Cargo Airli..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 000 M
EBIT 2019 357 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 513 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
P/E ratio 2020 8,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 517 M
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Agnew Chairman
John W. Dietrich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.28.54%1 517
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.15%94 824
FEDEX CORPORATION12.99%47 116
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%24 408
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG9.30%16 557
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)23.88%15 437
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.