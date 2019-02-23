PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW)



This is to confirm that an Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident this afternoon. We understand the aircraft went down near the city of Anahuac Texas, in the Trinity Bay. We can confirm there were three people on board the aircraft. Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time. Atlas Air is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB. We will update as additional information becomes available.

