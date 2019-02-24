Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW) has confirmed that the three people on board Atlas Air Flight 3591 did not survive the accident on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Anahuac, Texas.



Atlas’ primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support. The company has established a Family Assistance Center staffed with specialists to support the families. Atlas Air Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn is on site with a team from the airline.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected,” said Bill Flynn, Atlas Air Chief Executive Officer. “This is a sad time for all of us. Our team continues to work closely with the NTSB, the FAA and local authorities on the ground in Houston. We would like to commend the efforts of all of the first responders. We sincerely appreciate their efforts and support in the investigation.

Atlas will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

