Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/22 04:00:00 pm
58.9 USD   -0.86%
07:25pAtlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
GL
05:19pCargo Plane Crashes in Texas -- Update
DJ
05:06pTHE LATEST : Airline: Plane was being operated for Amazon
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 07:25pm EST

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW): As was previously reported Atlas Air flight 3591 was involved in an accident earlier today. Three people were on board at the time.  

At this stage a search investigation is underway.  In the meantime, we are providing all possible information to the families and loved ones of those on board. 

The flight from Miami to Houston was a cargo flight operated by Atlas Air on behalf of Amazon. We have activated our emergency response plans and we will be sending a specialist team to the crash site. 

Everyone within the company is deeply saddened by this event. Our main priority at this time is caring for those affected and we will ensure we do all we can to support them now and in the days and weeks to come. We  have a call center available for media inquiries the number is + 1 407 205 1814. 

We are now working with the emergency services and other agencies to establish the circumstances around exactly what happened. Further updates will be available on our website.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasair.com.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200
Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951

FINAL FINAL NEW LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
07:25pAtlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
GL
05:19pCargo Plane Crashes in Texas -- Update
DJ
05:06pTHE LATEST : Airline: Plane was being operated for Amazon
AQ
04:34pAtlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston ..
GL
04:34pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to..
AQ
04:28pCargo Plane Crashes in Texas
DJ
02/19ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/19ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/19ATLAS AIR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results, Outl..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 000 M
EBIT 2019 357 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 513 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
P/E ratio 2020 8,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 517 M
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Agnew Chairman
John W. Dietrich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.28.54%1 517
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.15%94 824
FEDEX CORPORATION12.99%47 116
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%24 408
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG9.30%16 557
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)23.88%15 437
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.