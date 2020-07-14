Atlas Air Worldwide : A Statement from John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide

The loss of Flight 3591 in February 2019 has had a profound impact on all of us at Atlas Air Worldwide. We remain heartbroken by the accident that claimed the lives of our three friends and colleagues and continue to provide their families with care and support.

We have been working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to learn what took place and why it happened. The NTSB's report provides valuable findings that will help our company and the aviation community as a whole as we continue to improve safety across our industry. Of critical importance is the need for an improved federal pilot records database to provide airlines with full visibility of pilot history in the hiring process.

Since our founding more than 25 years ago, safety has been a core value of our company, and continues to be our top priority. In partnership with our pilots and their union representation, we have built a culture of safety and remain committed to continuously improving our operations. We regularly evaluate our practices and protocols, and since the accident, have made several important enhancements to our own hiring, training, and pilot review procedures.

We thank the NTSB for its work, and for its conclusions and recommendations.