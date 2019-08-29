Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlas Air Worldwide Commends U.S.-EU Wet-Lease Services Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:30am EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) congratulates and thanks the United States government for its long-standing efforts to persuade the European Union to enter into a stand-alone agreement allowing U.S. air carriers to provide wet-lease, or ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance), services to European carriers.

The U.S.-EU agreement eliminates one-sided, short-term time constraints that severely limited the ability of U.S. carriers to provide ACMI service in Europe, while European carriers were under no such restrictions in the United States.

“We are extremely gratified that the United States continues to pursue policies that promote open access to the skies and broaden the marketplace for U.S. carriers,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn. “We applaud this new arrangement between the U.S. and EU, and we look forward to the new opportunities that it will bring.”   

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200
Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
10:30aAtlas Air Worldwide Commends U.S.-EU Wet-Lease Services Agreement
GL
08/28ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Jumbo sized delivery for qantas freight touches down
AQ
08/27Atlas Air Prevails in Pilot Labor Arbitration
GL
08/23Cargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement
DJ
08/23Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Passing of Board Chairman Robert Agnew
GL
08/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
08/01ATLAS AIR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/25Atlas Air Worldwide to Expand in Kentucky
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 867 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 1 971 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,66x
P/E ratio 2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 663 M
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,25  $
Last Close Price 25,65  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Agnew Chairman
John W. Dietrich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.-39.20%663
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE17.02%99 893
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.31%39 960
DEUTSCHE POST AG22.10%39 915
DSV53.77%22 805
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG10.05%16 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group