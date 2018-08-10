Atlas Air Worldwide : Confirms Ratification of Interim Agreement With Southern Air Pilots

PURCHASE, N.Y., Thursday, August 9, 2018 -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today said that pilots employed by its Southern Air, Inc. subsidiary have ratified an agreement between Southern Air and Local 1224 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) for interim enhancements to the collective bargaining agreement between the parties.

The interim agreement increases pay rates for Southern Air pilots to the same wage scales as provided to pilots of Atlas Air, Inc. It also provides for a ratification bonus and other terms and conditions that are comparable to those provided to their colleagues at Atlas Air.

'We are pleased to enter into this agreement to benefit our Southern Air pilots, and we appreciate the hard work and commitment of the IBT during the entire process,' said Atlas Air President and Chief Operating Officer John W. Dietrich. 'We look forward to continuing our collaborative and productive discussions with the IBT leadership as we proceed toward the merger of Atlas Air and Southern Air and the completion of a joint collective bargaining agreement covering all of our pilots.'

The expected financial and operating impacts of the tentative agreement in 2018 were incorporated in Atlas Air Worldwide's earnings growth framework announced on August 2, 2018. As indicated, the company anticipates that its full-year 2018 adjusted net income will grow by 45% to 50% compared with 2017.

The company provides guidance on an adjusted basis because we are unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the effects of outstanding warrants and other items that could be material to our reported results.

Mr. Dietrich added: 'We value the professionalism and contributions of our Atlas Air and Southern Air crewmembers and the excellent service they provide every day. We also remain committed to completing the bargaining process for a joint contract in a timely manner and in the best interests of all parties.'

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers a broad array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international applications.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasair.com.

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect Atlas Air Worldwide's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Those statements are based on management's beliefs, plans, expectations and assumptions, and on information currently available to management. Generally, the words 'will,' 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'continue,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'project,' 'estimate,' and similar expressions used in this release that do not relate to historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. They are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environments of Atlas Air Worldwide and its subsidiaries (collectively, the 'companies') that may cause the actual results of the companies to be materially different from any future results, express or implied, in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to effectively operate the network service contemplated by our agreements with Amazon, including the cost and timing of securing any aircraft necessary to fulfill our agreements; the risk that the anticipated benefits of our agreements with Amazon will not be realized when expected, or at all; the possibility that Amazon may terminate its agreements with the companies; the ability of the companies to operate pursuant to the terms of their financing facilities; the ability of the companies to obtain and maintain normal terms with vendors and service providers; the companies' ability to maintain contracts that are critical to their operations; the ability of the companies to fund and execute their business plan; the ability of the companies to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives, pilots and associates; the ability of the companies to attract and retain customers; the continued availability of our wide-body aircraft; demand for cargo services in the markets in which the companies operate; economic conditions; the effects of any hostilities or act of war (in the Middle East or elsewhere) or any terrorist attack; failure or disruption of our information technology systems; labor costs and relations, work stoppages and service slowdowns; the outcome of pending negotiations with our pilots' union; financing costs; the cost and availability of war risk insurance; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; aviation fuel costs; security-related costs; competitive pressures on pricing (especially from lower-cost competitors); volatility in the international currency markets; weather conditions; government legislation and regulation; changes to our provisional estimates of the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; consumer perceptions of the companies' products and services; anticipated and future litigation; and other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Atlas Air Worldwide's reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information, we refer you to the risk factors set forth under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed by Atlas Air Worldwide with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors and assumptions not identified above may also affect the forward-looking statements, and these other factors and assumptions may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed.

Except as stated in this release, Atlas Air Worldwide is not providing guidance or estimates regarding its anticipated business and financial performance for 2018 or thereafter.

Atlas Air Worldwide assumes no obligation to update such statements contained in this release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such estimates other than as required by law and expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

