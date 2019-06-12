Log in
Atlas Air Worldwide : Sets Record Straight on Inaccurate Story

0
06/12/2019 | 08:59pm EDT
Atlas Air Sets Record Straight on Inaccurate Story

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 12, 2019 Today, the Miami Herald posted a story that irresponsibly and inaccurately ties the tragedy of Flight 3591 and the colleagues we lost to ongoing contract negotiations. In the story, Union leaders wrongly cast doubt on the experience and training some of their fellow pilots. Our complete response to the Miami Herald is available HERE. The newly launched www.AtlasAir5YPilots.com is also a useful source of fact-based information on the status of the contract negotiations. We invite you to visit the site and follow us on Twitter at AtlasAir5Y for updates.

Disclaimer

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:58:05 UTC
