Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
Atlas Air and Southern Air Prevail in Appeals Court Ruling Against Teamsters Pilot Union

11/21/2019

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today confirmed that its subsidiaries Atlas Air, Inc. and Southern Air, Inc. have prevailed in another legal dispute with the union that represents its pilots in ongoing negotiations, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirms a March 13, 2018, decision by the Southern District Court of New York compelling the Teamsters to arbitrate whether the merger provisions in Atlas Air and Southern Air’s collective bargaining agreements apply to the bargaining process. Today’s decision, as well as two binding decisions by arbitrators rendered in favor of both Atlas Air and Southern Air this summer, have made clear that IBT must engage in the current Atlas Air and Southern Air collective bargaining agreements’ expedited and defined process for achieving a joint collective bargaining agreement.

In a separate labor-related decision rendered in July 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia unanimously affirmed a federal district court ruling in November 2017 that ordered the union to stop an intentional and illegal work slowdown by Atlas Air pilots in violation of the Railway Labor Act. The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel upheld the lower-court order that blocked the union from continuing to engage in improper activities such as excessive sick calls on short notice or refusing to volunteer for open time.

“With these decisions behind us, it’s time for the union to honor its obligations under the collective bargaining agreements and these binding decisions. Specifically, the union has an obligation to produce an integrated seniority list and engage in direct bargaining for a defined and limited period of time. In ongoing negotiations, the union has yet to provide us with a comprehensive economic proposal covering pay and benefits for evaluation. We remain committed to working collaboratively with union leaders to efficiently negotiate and complete the contract,” said William J. Flynn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide.

For more information about the contract negotiations process and updates, please visit AtlasAir5YPilots.com and follow @AtlasAir5Y on Twitter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

 

Contacts:Debora Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951
Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
