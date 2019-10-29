Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

James A. Forbes Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Will Succeed John W. Dietrich When He Becomes 
Chief Executive Officer

Appointment Effective January 1, 2020

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that James A. (Jim) Forbes will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Forbes will succeed John W. Dietrich as Chief Operating Officer. As previously announced, Mr. Dietrich will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020.  

In addition to his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, Mr. Forbes will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the company’s subsidiaries Atlas Air, Inc. and Southern Air, Inc.

Mr. Forbes’ appointment is in line with the leadership transition plan initiated by the company in July, at which time William J. (Bill) Flynn announced his retirement from the Chief Executive Officer role, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Flynn will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. 

Mr. Forbes has over 30 years of aviation operating experience, including more than 20 years with Atlas Air Worldwide. He is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer for Southern Air. In this role, Mr. Forbes has been responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day Southern Air operation, including flight, ground and technical operations, as well as safety, performance and customer satisfaction.

“Jim is an accomplished leader with deep industry expertise and a proven track record of delivering operational excellence across all areas of our business,” said Mr. Dietrich, President and Chief Operating Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “He is a critical driver of the company’s long-standing success, and is widely respected for building a strong company culture.

“Jim has earned a reputation internally and externally as a trusted, growth-oriented leader with an uncompromising commitment to safety and compliance. He will be a tremendous asset on our leadership team.” 

“I am honored to step into this role and work with the dedicated and talented teams across Atlas Air Worldwide,” said Mr. Forbes. “It’s been a privilege to have spent the majority of my career here at Atlas, and I’m incredibly proud of all that has been accomplished as the company’s operations have grown in size and scale. This company has incredible strength to draw on, and I look forward to working closely with John and our outstanding leadership team in driving the company’s agenda forward.” 

Mr. Forbes joined Atlas in 1997 as Senior Director of Ground Operations, where he helped build the global infrastructure upon which Atlas has grown. He was promoted to Vice President, Worldwide Ground Operations in 2001, overseeing station operations for all of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo. In 2008, Mr. Forbes was named Senior Vice President for System Performance and Quality at Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Atlas’ joint venture with DHL Express. In that role he led the transformation of the all-cargo network into today’s on-time express operation that supports DHL Express’ worldwide air network.

Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Forbes was Station Director for USAir’s transatlantic hub in Philadelphia, overseeing 350 daily departures and leading nearly 2,000 employees. Earlier in his career, Mr. Forbes served as Chairman of the Merger Committee for Teamsters Union Local 278, which represented ground employees of Pacific Southwest Airlines and negotiated the all-airport staff merger of USAir and Pacific Southwest Airlines.  

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951
                Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
01:21pJames A. Forbes Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, ..
GL
10/09Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Results On Wednesday, Octobe..
GL
09/25ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Orlando international airport partners with british consul..
AQ
09/05ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Expand in New York
AQ
08/29Atlas Air Worldwide Commends U.S.-EU Wet-Lease Services Agreement
GL
08/28ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Jumbo sized delivery for qantas freight touches down
AQ
08/27Atlas Air Prevails in Pilot Labor Arbitration
GL
08/23Cargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement
DJ
08/23Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Passing of Board Chairman Robert Agnew
GL
08/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 853 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 149 M
Debt 2019 1 966 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,73x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 664 M
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,38  $
Last Close Price 25,70  $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Flynn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Dietrich President & Chief Operating Officer
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Timothy J. Bernlohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.-39.09%664
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE19.19%99 757
DEUTSCHE POST AG34.21%43 922
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.82%41 328
DSV A/S48.88%22 403
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG28.69%19 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group