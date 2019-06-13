Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern Air Prevails Against Pilot Union In Labor Arbitration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:21pm EDT

Union Ordered to Promptly Participate in Merger Process for
New Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement

Positive Step Toward Company’s Goal of Increasing Pilot Pay as Soon as Possible

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today confirmed that its subsidiary, Southern Air, Inc., has prevailed in an important arbitration against the union that represents Southern Air’s pilots, the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224.

The June 12, 2019, arbitration decision orders the union to promptly proceed with contractually required negotiations for a new joint collective bargaining agreement (JCBA) in connection with the merger of Southern Air and Atlas Air, Inc. While union leaders have extensively said publicly that the company has delayed negotiations, the decision states that:

“We can conclude with some certainty, however, that there has been a delay inspired by the Union’s misapprehension of the contractual requirements and that they must now respond vigorously to the Company’s request to proceed.”

This is a positive step in the company’s goal of completing a new JCBA that increases pay for Southern Air and Atlas Air pilots as soon as possible.

“Had the union leaders honored their contractual commitments when we announced the merger back in 2016, Southern Air and Atlas Air pilots would have already had their new contract – and a pay increase – by now,” said Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn. “We hope the union will agree that it is time to end unnecessary delays and make progress for our pilots.

“We value the dedication of our crews, and we look forward to further recognize their significant contributions to the development and growth of our business. We are committed to working with the union for a JCBA that enhances overall pay and benefits for our more than 2,000 Southern Air and Atlas Air pilots.”

For more information about the arbitration decision, the contract negotiations process and future updates, please visit AtlasAir5YPilots.com and follow @AtlasAir5Y on Twitter. 

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951
Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
03:21pSouthern Air Prevails Against Pilot Union In Labor Arbitration
GL
06/12ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Sets Record Straight on Inaccurate Story
PU
06/07FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
06/07FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
06/04Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Expansion of Customer Flying
GL
05/24ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
05/23ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Su..
AQ
05/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/01ATLAS AIR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 035 M
EBIT 2019 342 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 1 591 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,79
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 1 031 M
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 68,0 $
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Agnew Chairman
John W. Dietrich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.82%957
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE2.94%81 023
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.17%39 696
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.47%36 837
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%19 218
DSV A/S43.80%16 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About