Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.    AAWW

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. safety board cites cockpit crew failures in Atlas Air fatal crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) cited cockpit mistakes by the first officer and pilot in a February 2019 fatal crash of an Atlas Air cargo plane.

The Atlas Air Boeing 767 jet transporting cargo for Amazon.com Inc and the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a marshy bay about 40 miles from Houston after departing Miami, killing the pilot, first officer and a traveling pilot sitting in a jumpseat.

The NTSB cited the first officer’s inappropriate response to an inadvertent activation of the airplane’s go-around mode at 6,000 feet that resulted in his spatial disorientation and led him to place the airplane in a steep dive from which it did not recover.

Board members said the crash could have been prevented if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had finalized a pilot records database.

"The FAA has been dragging their feet through quicksand and not making sufficient progress," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a hearing Tuesday.

The NTSB said the first officer had a long history of training difficulties at several employers and cited "deliberate attempts" to hide employment history deficiencies. The board also cited the captain's failure to assume control of the plane and to adequately monitor the airplane’s flightpath. The NTSB also called Atlas' reliance on agents to review pilot background records and flag significant concerns "inappropriate."

Atlas Air Worldwide Chief Executive John Dietrich, in a statement, cited the importance of "an improved federal pilot records database to provide airlines with full visibility of pilot history in the hiring process." Since the crash, he said, Atlas has "made several important enhancements to our own hiring, training, and pilot review procedures."

In March, the FAA published proposed rules to establish a new database to provide potential employers with rapid access to information about pilot performance and employment records. Congress ordered the creation of this database in 2010.

The FAA said Tuesday it plans to publish the final rule in January. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.00% 0.97 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.64% 3084 Delayed Quote.67.98%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.34% 47.65 Delayed Quote.72.25%
ATLAS CORP. 1.83% 7.23 Delayed Quote.-50.04%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.45% 179.96 Delayed Quote.-45.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
04:33pU.S. safety board cites cockpit crew failures in Atlas Air fatal crash
RE
02:56pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : A Statement from John Dietrich, President and Chief Execut..
PU
07/02BOEING : Dreamlifter Transports 500,000 Protective Face Masks for Utah Students ..
AQ
06/12ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Su..
AQ
06/04SECURING ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE'S VITAL : A Statement from John W. Dietrich, Presid..
AQ
06/04Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Lillian A. Dukes Senior Vice President, Technica..
GL
06/01SECURING ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE'S VITAL : A Statement from John W. Dietrich, Presid..
PU
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
05/07ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/07ATLAS AIR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 938 M - -
Net income 2020 193 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 241 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 587
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,40 $
Last Close Price 47,49 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Dietrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Flynn Chairman
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.72.25%1 241
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.70%98 081
DEUTSCHE POST AG1.29%48 295
FEDEX CORPORATION3.32%40 815
DSV PANALPINA A/S10.94%30 064
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.58.46%29 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group