Atlas Copco : Q3 report and invitation to the presentation, October 21st

10/04/2019 | 02:59am EDT

October 4, 2019

Stockholm, Sweden, October 4, 2019: Atlas Copco will publish its Q3 results for 2019 on Monday, October 21st, at approximately 12:00 PM CEST. A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 3:00 PM CEST.

The presentation will be held at Operaterrassen, Karl XIIs torg, Stockholm. Participating from Atlas Copco will be President and CEO Mats Rahmström, and CFO Hans Ola Meyer. The presentation will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on Atlas Copco's website. Please see www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relations for the webcast link and presentation material.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558366
UK: +443333009034
US: +18335268380

If you wish to participate in person at the presentation at Operaterrassen, please register here.

To participate in the phone conference or webcast, no registration is needed.
The webcast and a recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.

We look forward to your participation.
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

For more information please contact:

Atlas Copco Group
Great ideas accelerate innovation. At Atlas Copco we have been turning industrial ideas into business-critical benefits since 1873. By listening to our customers and knowing their needs, we deliver value and innovate with the future in mind.

Atlas Copco is based in Stockholm, Sweden with customers in more than 180 countries and about 37 000 employees. Revenues of BSEK 95/ BEUR 9 in 2018.

Disclaimer

Atlas Copco AB published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
