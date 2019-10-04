Atlas Copco : Q3 report and invitation to the presentation, October 21st

October 4, 2019

Stockholm, Sweden, October 4, 2019: Atlas Copco will publish its Q3 results for 2019 on Monday, October 21st, at approximately 12:00 PM CEST. A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 3:00 PM CEST.

The presentation will be held at Operaterrassen, Karl XIIs torg, Stockholm. Participating from Atlas Copco will be President and CEO Mats Rahmström, and CFO Hans Ola Meyer. The presentation will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on Atlas Copco's website. Please see www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relations for the webcast link and presentation material.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558366

UK: +443333009034

US: +18335268380

If you wish to participate in person at the presentation at Operaterrassen, please register here.

To participate in the phone conference or webcast, no registration is needed.

The webcast and a recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.

We look forward to your participation.

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations