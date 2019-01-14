Atlas Copco : Q4 report and invitation to the presentation, January 28

January 14, 2019
Stockholm, Sweden, January 14, 2019: Atlas Copco will publish its Q4 results for 2018 on Monday, January 28, at approximately 12:00 PM CET. A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 3:00 PM CET.
The presentation will be held at Operaterrassen, Karl XIIs torg, Stockholm. Participating from Atlas Copco will be President and CEO Mats Rahmström, and CFO Hans Ola Meyer. The presentation will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on Atlas Copco's website. Please see www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relations for the webcast link and presentation material.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call
SE +46856642707
UK +443333009263
US: +16467224956
If you wish to participate in person at the presentation at Operaterrassen, please register here :
To participate in the phone conference or webcast, no registration is needed.
The webcast and a recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.
We look forward to your participation.
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
For more information please contact:
Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers through its innovative compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2017, Atlas Copco (excluding Epiroc AB) had revenues of BSEK 86 (BEUR 9) and about 34 000 employees.