Atlas Copco : Q1 report 2020 and invitation to the conference call, April 23

Participating from Atlas Copco will be Mats Rahmström, President and CEO, and Hans Ola Meyer, CFO. The conference call will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.
The conference call will be broadcasted live on the web. Please see our website www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relations for the webcast link and presentation material.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call
SE: +46850558368
UK: +443333009260
US: +18332498403
A recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.
We look forward to your participation.
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
Disclaimer
Atlas Copco AB published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:40:18 UTC