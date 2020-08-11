Atlas : Q2 2020 Atlas Corp Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning our operations, cash flows, and financial position, including, in particular, with respect to our 2020 financial results, including the contribution to EBITDA of APR's Mexicali projects, and supply and demand within the containership market. In addition, statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "will," "may," "potential," "should," "guidance," and similar expressions are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation. Although these statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our future operating and financial results; our growth prospects and ability to expand our business; our business strategy and capital allocation plans, and other plans and objectives for future operations; our primary sources of funds for our short, medium and long-term liquidity needs; potential acquisitions, financing arrangements and other investments, and our benefits from such transactions; our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to borrow and repay funds under our credit facilities, to refinance our existing facilities and to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; conditions in the public equity market and the price of our shares; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the effect of governmental regulations on our business; the financial condition of our customers, lenders and other counterparties and their ability to perform their obligations under their agreements with us; our continued ability to meet specified restrictive covenants in our financing and lease arrangements, our notes and our preferred shares; any economic downturn in the global financial markets and potential negative effects of any recurrence of such disruptions on the demand for the services of our containership or our mobile power solutions, or on our customers' ability to charter our vessels, lease our power generation assets and pay for our services; the length and severity of the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on our business; a major customer experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations as to impairments of our vessels and power generation assets, including the timing and amount of potential impairments; the future valuation of our vessels, power generation assets and goodwill; future time charters and vessel deliveries, including future long-term charters for certain existing vessels; estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve the operating capacity of our containership fleet and comply with regulatory standards, as well as our expectations regarding future dry-docking and operating expenses, including ship operating expense and expenses related to performance under our contracts for the supply of power generation capacity, and general and administrative expenses; our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase and the useful lives of our vessels; availability of crew, number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements; general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and other factors affecting supply and demand; our continued ability to maintain, enter into or renew primarily long-term,fixed-rate time charters for our vessels and leases of our power generation assets; the potential for early termination of long-term time charters and our potential inability to enter into, renew or replace them; our ability to leverage to our advantage our relationships and reputation in the containership industry; the values of our vessels and other factors or events that trigger impairment assessments or results; taxation of our company and of distributions to our shareholders; our exemption from tax on U.S. source international transportation income; the continued availability of services, equipment and software from subcontractors or third-party suppliers required to provide our power generation solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and defend against possible third party infringement claims relating to our power generation solutions; potential liability from future litigation; and other factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports.
Forward-looking statements in this presentation are estimates and assumptions reflecting the judgment of senior management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward- looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors listed above and including, but not limited to, those set forth in "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed on April 13, 2020, and the "Risk Factors" in Reports on Form 6-K that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time relating to our quarterly financial results.
We do not intend to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any change in our expectations or events or circumstances that may subsequently arise. We expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. You should carefully review and consider the various disclosures included in our Annual Report and other filings made with the SEC, that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, prospects and results of operations.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Accounting Measures
This presentation includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Funds from Operations (FFO), FFO Per Share, Diluted (FFO per Share), Net Debt, and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
FFO and FFO Per Share represent net earnings adjusted for depreciation and amortization, gain on sale, unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss on foreign currency repatriation, change in contingent consideration asset and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its operating performance. FFO and FFO Per Share are useful performance measures because they excludes those items that the Company believes are not representative of its performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net earnings attributable to shareholders.
FFO and FFO Per Share are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or any other indicator of the Company's performance required to be reported by GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, write-down and loss on sale, unrealized gains/(losses) on derivative instruments, loss on foreign currency repatriation, realized losses on interest rate swaps, realized losses on interest rate swap amendments and terminations, and change in contingent consideration asset.
Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company believes that this measure is useful in assessing performance and highlighting trends on an overall basis. The Company also believes that this performance measure can be useful in comparing its results with those of other companies, even though other companies may not calculate this measure in the same way. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or any other indicator of the Company's performance required to be reported by GAAP.
The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items include, but are not limited to, income tax expense, gain on sale, loss on derivative instruments, change in contingent consideration asset and loss on foreign currency repatriation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Net Debt represents total borrowings before debt discount and fair value adjustments, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Total Borrowings represents long-term debt and other financing arrangements, excluding deferred financing fees.
Net Debt and Total Borrowings provide useful information to investors in assessing the Company's leverage. The Company believes this measure is useful in assessing the Company's ability to settle contracted debt payments. The Company also believes that this leverage measurement can be useful in comparing its position with those of other companies, even though other companies may not calculate this measure in the same way. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt and Total Borrowings is the total of long-term debt and other financing arrangements. Net debt and Total Borrowings are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to long-term debt and other financing arrangements or any other indicator of the Company's financial position required to be reported by GAAP.
Q2 2020
Financial Results Conference Call
Q2 Highlights and Developments
Seaspan Industry Update
Financial and Strategic Update
Appendix
Q2 2020
Financial Results Conference Call
Highlights
Strong Q2 results demonstrate resilience of our business model
Seaspan agreed to acquire two high quality vessels backed by long-term charters; over $150 million incremental contracted revenue
APR achieved commercial operations across all 3 sites in Mexicali
Achieved record quarterly Revenue in first full quarter of APR ownership, tightened 2020 Revenue Guidance
Delivered Funds From Operations (FFO) per share of $0.64 for the quarter*
Declared dividend of $0.125 per common share; 60th consecutive1
