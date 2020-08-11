Atlas : Q2 2020 Atlas Corp Earnings Conference Call 0 08/11/2020 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS • AUGUST 11, 2020 Notice on Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning our operations, cash flows, and financial position, including, in particular, with respect to our 2020 financial results, including the contribution to EBITDA of APR's Mexicali projects, and supply and demand within the containership market. In addition, statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "will," "may," "potential," "should," "guidance," and similar expressions are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation. Although these statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our future operating and financial results; our growth prospects and ability to expand our business; our business strategy and capital allocation plans, and other plans and objectives for future operations; our primary sources of funds for our short, medium and long-term liquidity needs; potential acquisitions, financing arrangements and other investments, and our benefits from such transactions; our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to borrow and repay funds under our credit facilities, to refinance our existing facilities and to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; conditions in the public equity market and the price of our shares; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the effect of governmental regulations on our business; the financial condition of our customers, lenders and other counterparties and their ability to perform their obligations under their agreements with us; our continued ability to meet specified restrictive covenants in our financing and lease arrangements, our notes and our preferred shares; any economic downturn in the global financial markets and potential negative effects of any recurrence of such disruptions on the demand for the services of our containership or our mobile power solutions, or on our customers' ability to charter our vessels, lease our power generation assets and pay for our services; the length and severity of the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on our business; a major customer experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations as to impairments of our vessels and power generation assets, including the timing and amount of potential impairments; the future valuation of our vessels, power generation assets and goodwill; future time charters and vessel deliveries, including future long-term charters for certain existing vessels; estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve the operating capacity of our containership fleet and comply with regulatory standards, as well as our expectations regarding future dry-docking and operating expenses, including ship operating expense and expenses related to performance under our contracts for the supply of power generation capacity, and general and administrative expenses; our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase and the useful lives of our vessels; availability of crew, number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements; general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and other factors affecting supply and demand; our continued ability to maintain, enter into or renew primarily long-term,fixed-rate time charters for our vessels and leases of our power generation assets; the potential for early termination of long-term time charters and our potential inability to enter into, renew or replace them; our ability to leverage to our advantage our relationships and reputation in the containership industry; the values of our vessels and other factors or events that trigger impairment assessments or results; taxation of our company and of distributions to our shareholders; our exemption from tax on U.S. source international transportation income; the continued availability of services, equipment and software from subcontractors or third-party suppliers required to provide our power generation solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and defend against possible third party infringement claims relating to our power generation solutions; potential liability from future litigation; and other factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are estimates and assumptions reflecting the judgment of senior management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward- looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors listed above and including, but not limited to, those set forth in "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed on April 13, 2020, and the "Risk Factors" in Reports on Form 6-K that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time relating to our quarterly financial results. We do not intend to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any change in our expectations or events or circumstances that may subsequently arise. We expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. You should carefully review and consider the various disclosures included in our Annual Report and other filings made with the SEC, that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, prospects and results of operations. Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Accounting Measures This presentation includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Funds from Operations (FFO), FFO Per Share, Diluted (FFO per Share), Net Debt, and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. FFO and FFO Per Share represent net earnings adjusted for depreciation and amortization, gain on sale, unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss on foreign currency repatriation, change in contingent consideration asset and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its operating performance. FFO and FFO Per Share are useful performance measures because they excludes those items that the Company believes are not representative of its performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net earnings attributable to shareholders. FFO and FFO Per Share are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or any other indicator of the Company's performance required to be reported by GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, write-down and loss on sale, unrealized gains/(losses) on derivative instruments, loss on foreign currency repatriation, realized losses on interest rate swaps, realized losses on interest rate swap amendments and terminations, and change in contingent consideration asset. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company believes that this measure is useful in assessing performance and highlighting trends on an overall basis. The Company also believes that this performance measure can be useful in comparing its results with those of other companies, even though other companies may not calculate this measure in the same way. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or any other indicator of the Company's performance required to be reported by GAAP. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items include, but are not limited to, income tax expense, gain on sale, loss on derivative instruments, change in contingent consideration asset and loss on foreign currency repatriation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results. Net Debt represents total borrowings before debt discount and fair value adjustments, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Total Borrowings represents long-term debt and other financing arrangements, excluding deferred financing fees. Net Debt and Total Borrowings provide useful information to investors in assessing the Company's leverage. The Company believes this measure is useful in assessing the Company's ability to settle contracted debt payments. The Company also believes that this leverage measurement can be useful in comparing its position with those of other companies, even though other companies may not calculate this measure in the same way. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Net Debt and Total Borrowings is the total of long-term debt and other financing arrangements. Net debt and Total Borrowings are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to long-term debt and other financing arrangements or any other indicator of the Company's financial position required to be reported by GAAP. Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 2 Q2 Highlights and Developments Seaspan Industry Update Financial and Strategic Update Appendix Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 3 Highlights Strong Q2 results demonstrate resilience of our business model

Seaspan agreed to acquire two high quality vessels backed by long-term charters; over $150 million incremental contracted revenue

long-term charters; over $150 million incremental contracted revenue APR achieved commercial operations across all 3 sites in Mexicali

Achieved record quarterly Revenue in first full quarter of APR ownership, tightened 2020 Revenue Guidance

Delivered Funds From Operations (FFO) per share of $0.64 for the quarter*

Declared dividend of $0.125 per common share; 60th consecutive 1

Seaspan achieved investment grade BBB- Senior Secured rating 2 * $0.64 FFO per Share $238.9 Adjusted EBITDA,

millions $363.8 Revenue, millions $4.6 Contracted Revenue, billionsP F $382.9 Liquidity, millions * Key financial performance metrics introduced this quarter Q2 2020 PF Pro-forma fully delivered fleet * See Appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure; FFO per Share represents Funds from Operations per diluted share Financial Results Conference Call (1) Includes 58 dividends paid by Seaspan Corporation (2) Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) rated Seaspan's Portfolio Financing Program BBB- and provided Corporate Rating of BB 4 Operational Excellence through Unprecedented Challenges 800 Crew members transferred during pandemic1 11 New vessels successfully integrated at height of global pandemic 0.1% Unscheduled Off-Hire2 in second quarter 10 Scrubber installations completed in H1 18 Vessel dry-dockings completed in H1 34% Improvement in LTIF Q2 2020 (1) During month of July 2020 (2) Excludes days related to Financial Results Conference Call vessels being off-charter 5 Seaspan: Disciplined Growth Achieved 97.4% utilization rate during the quarter

Agreed to acquire two 13,000 TEU containerships providing long-term contracted revenue of over $150 million

long-term contracted revenue of over $150 million Completed two-year extension of $150 million revolving credit facility (can increase up to $200 million)

two-year extension of $150 million revolving credit facility (can increase up to $200 million) Appointed Torsten Holst Pedersen as COO Global Leader in Growing Industry1 1600 1400 1200 1000 5% 5% 6% 5% 6% 8% 6% 906 9% 8% 8% 8% 7% 1049 6% 956 5% 800 4% 578 621 666 4% 600 400 2% 2% 200 108 64 3% 3% 143 157 3% 265 187 353 405 414 474 3% 2% 1% 0 - '05 '06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 Seaspan Fully Delivered Fleet ('000 TEU) Seaspan Market Share Q2 2020 (1) Pro-forma fully delivered fleet; Clarksons July 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 6 APR: Building on a Solid Foundation Delivering on Plan Three powerplants in Mexicali (265MW) achieved commercial operations during pandemic

Mexicali projects expected to contribute $41 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2020

Appointed Brian Rich as President & COO Operating Metrics Utilization1: 2Q20 68.4% 1Q20 65.4% 4Q19 70.0% 3Q19 81.0% 2Q19 72.3% Plant Availability of 98%

Lost Time Injury Rate of 0.72 2 Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Utilization represents average megawatts for the period under contract and available to the customer for use divided by average maximum megawatts that can be generated by the power fleet (2) As of June 30, 2020 7 Q2 Highlights and Developments Seaspan Industry Update Financial and Strategic Update Appendix Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 8 Opportunities from a Trade Rebound Rebound in global trade demand expected in 2021

Supply growth limited by all-time low vessel orderbook

all-time low vessel orderbook Expecting ramp up in demolitions for remainder of 2020 Global Demand Growth1 15.0% 5 Year Average (2014-19) 2020E 2021E 10.0% 5.0% - (5.0%) (10.0%) (15.0%) (20.0%) Mainlane Non-Mainlane North-South Intra-Asia World East-West Q2 2020 Clarksons Container Intelligence Quarterly - June 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 9 Growing Customer Partnerships to Differentiate Seaspan 0% Seaspan Idle Fleet despite elevated global idle fleet and COVID-19

despite elevated global idle fleet and COVID-19 Partnership approach and attractive fleet provide support during challenging times

Since December 2019, added 13 vessels with 3 top liner companies 1 Idle Fleet (% TEU)2,3 2,500 Total Idle TEU Idle Fleet as % of Total Fleet 12% 2,000 (000's) 1,500 8% Idle % 7.9% TEU 1,000 4% 500 0 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q2 2020 (1) Pro Forma for deliveries expected in Q3 2020 (2) Clarksons Research - July 2020 Financial Results Conference Call (3) Alphaliner Monthly Monitor - July 2020 10 Q2 Highlights and Developments Seaspan Industry Update Financial and Strategic Update Appendix Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 11 Introducing New Performance Metrics Introduction of Non-GAAP Measures: FFO & Adjusted EBITDA Objective is to clearly communicate to shareholders the performance of Atlas and its portfolio companies

New financial metrics will align communication with our focus on long-term cash flows

long-term cash flows Selected non-GAAP metrics will complement GAAP metrics in achieving this objective Funds from Operations ("FFO") and FFO per Share, Diluted ("FFO per Share") We believe FFO provides a good measure of cash flow accruing to common shareholders

Will be provided on a segmented basis Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide a view of cash flow prior to capital allocation

Easily comparable across businesses

Will be provided on a segmented basis Refer to the Appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Q2 2020 $161.3 FFO, millions $0.64 FFO per Share $238.9 Adjusted EBITDA, millions 12 Q2 Financial Highlights Q2 • 2019 Q1 • 2020 Q2 • 2020 Atlas Revenue ($ millions) 275.4 308.4 363.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 173.8 196.4 238.9 Funds from Operations (FFO) ($ millions) 91.7 124.8 161.3 FFO Per Share, Diluted ($) 0.42 0.53 0.64 Earnings Per Share, Diluted ($) 0.10 0.15 0.26 Ending Liquidity ($ millions) 868.4 393.7 382.9 Seaspan Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 173.8 189.1 203.3 Funds from Operations (FFO) ($ millions) 91.7 137.3 152.3 Vessel Utilization (%) 98.8% 97.9% 97.4% PF 112 123 125 Operating Vessels (#) Fleet Capacity (TEU '000) PF 906 1,023 1,049 Ending Contracted Revenue ($ billions) PF 4.3 4.3 4.2 APR 1 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 8.7 38.0 Funds from Operations (FFO) ($ millions) 5.0 26.8 Power Fleet Utilization 72.3% 65.4% 68.4% Ending Contracted Revenue ($ billions) 0.4 0.4 For Q2 2020: Generated FFO of $161.3 million, the first full quarter of APR ownership

FFO per share of $0.64, increase of $0.22 relative to the same period in 2019

The 11 new containerships delivered since December 2019 generated Revenue of $26mn for Seaspan

$9 million net interest expense savings for Seaspan compared to Q2 2019 due to improvements to capital structure and decreases in LIBOR Q2 2020 PF Pro-forma fully delivered fleet (1) APR's contribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is limited to the period from and including February 29, 2020, the day after the closing of the Financial Results Conference Call acquisition, to March 31, 2020. 13 Updated 2020 Guidance1 (US$ Millions) 2 Revised Previous Operating Metrics Low High Low High Seaspan Revenue 1,185 1,225 1,190 1,220 Operating Expense 245 255 245 250 General and Administrative Expense 35 40 35 40 Operating Lease Expense 145 155 145 150 Adjusted EBITDA 750 795 APR (Feb 29, 2020 to Dec 31, 2020) 3 Revenue 190 220 190 220 Operating Expense 40 54 40 54 General and Administrative Expense 38 40 38 40 Operating Lease Expense 3 4 3 4 Adjusted EBITDA 110 130 Q2 2020 (1) All estimates are approximate, based on current information, and are subject to change. See "Notice on Forward Looking Statements" on slide 2 (2) Previously provided guidance from Q1 2020 earnings call presentation (May 5, 2020) Financial Results Conference Call (3) For consolidation period (February 29, 2020 to December 31, 2020) 14 Strong Balance Sheet & Measured Leverage Profile Achieved Investment Grade Senior Secured Rating (BBB-) on Seaspan's Portfolio Financing Program Maintained robust liquidity position of $382.9 million 1

Focus on securing liquidity; extended $150mn unsecured revolver on 2-year term (US$ Millions) 161 (204) 105 (31) (43) 394 383 Liquidity FFO Asset Net Draws on Common Other Cash Liquidity (1Q20) Acquisitions Borrowings Share Flows (Net) (2Q20) Dividends Balanced Leverage Scorecard Introducing balanced scorecard for evaluating Atlas leverage

Metrics used in conjunction by management to evaluate liquidity, debt service, excess coverage 5.2x Net Debt2 to Adjusted EBITDA3 5.0x TTM Adjusted EBITDA3 to TTM Cash Interest Paid6 24% Dividend per share4 to FFO5 per share 1.1x Contracted Revenue to Net Debt2 Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call (1) Liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed credit facilities, excludes restricted cash (2) Represents total borrowings plus debt discount and fair value adjustment less cash and cash equivalents less restricted cash ; see Appendix for reconciliations to nearest non-GAAP measure (3) Adjusted EBITDA for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20; see Appendix for reconciliations to nearest non-GAAP measure (4) Cash dividend on common shares declared for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20 (5) FFO per Share for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20; see Appendix for reconciliations to nearest non-GAAP measure 15 (6) Represents cash interest paid for the four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20 Strong Returns on Capital Deployed Capital Adj. EBITDA Multiple Implied Adj. # Vessels Outlay ($mn) Contribution ($mn) Paid (x) EBITDA Yield (%) 2018 Acquisitions (includes GCI)1 21 1,735 206 8.4x 12% 2019 Acquisitions1 6 380 49 7.8x 13% 2020 Acquisitions1 7 546 75 7.3x 14% APR2 750 3 144 2 5.2x 19% Total 34 3,411 474 7.2x 14% Q2 2020 (1) Adjusted EBITDA contribution represents expected Adjusted EBITDA contribution to 2020, adjusted for vessels delivered intra-year (2) Adjusted EBITDA contribution represents mid-point of 2020 APR guidance, annualized Financial Results Conference Call (3) Total enterprise value set out in the Acquisition Agreement, prior to purchase price adjustments 16 Q2 Highlights and Developments Seaspan Industry Update Financial and Strategic Update Appendix Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 17 Quarterly Performance Revenue ($ millions) $364 $308 $275 $283 $288 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 FFO ($ millions) $161 $112 $125 $92 $88 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) $239 $174 $180 $181 $196 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Cash Flow from Operations1 ($ millions) $370 Includes $227mn charter modification payment $146 $138 $159 $131 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Q2 2020 Cash flow from operations in historical periods reclassified to match current presentation Financial Results Conference Call 18 Funds from Operations (FFO) Reconciliation ($ millions, except per share amounts) Q2 • 2019 Q3 • 2019 Q4 • 2019 Q1 • 2020 Q2 • 2020 LTM Net earnings 40.0 43.0 70.8 51.9 82.7 248.4 Preferred share dividends (18.2) (18.0) (16.8) (16.8) (16.7) (68.3) Gains on sale - - - - (0.6) (0.6) Unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments 6.5 (0.4) (6.3) 20.8 2.1 16.2 Change in contingent consideration asset - - - (3.3) 0.7 (2.6) Loss on foreign currency repatriation - - - - 4.6 4.6 Depreciation and amortization 63.4 63.9 64.4 72.2 88.5 289.0 Funds from operations (FFO) 91.7 88.5 112.1 124.8 161.3 486.7 FFO per share, diluted 0.42 0.40 0.50 0.53 0.64 2.06 Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 19 Funds from Operations (FFO) Reconciliation (Segmented) ($ millions) Q2 • 2019 Q3 • 2019 Q4 • 2019 Q1 • 2020 Q2 • 2020 Containership Leasing Net earnings 40.0 43.0 70.8 49.9 77.5 Preferred share dividends (18.2) (18.0) (16.8) - - Unrealized change in fair value of derivative instruments 6.5 (0.4) (6.3) 20.8 2.1 Depreciation and amortization 63.4 63.9 64.4 66.6 72.7 Funds from operations (FFO) 91.7 88.5 112.1 137.3 152.3 Mobile Power Generation Net earnings (0.6) 7.0 Gains on sale - (0.6) Losses on foreign currency repatriation - 4.6 Depreciation and amortization 5.6 15.8 Funds from operations (FFO) 5.0 26.8 Elimination and Other Net earnings 2.6 (1.8) Preferred share dividends (16.8) (16.7) Change in contingent consideration asset (3.3) 0.7 Funds from operations (FFO) (17.5) (17.8) Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 20 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ millions) Q2 • 2019 Q3 • 2019 Q4 • 2019 Q1 • 2020 Q2 • 2020 Net earnings 40.0 43.0 70.8 51.9 82.7 Interest expense 58.0 52.4 48.5 49.5 50.8 Interest income (3.1) (2.0) (1.1) (1.4) (1.1) Income tax expense 0.3 0.1 0.6 1.9 6.1 Depreciation and amortization 63.4 63.9 64.4 72.2 88.5 Gains on sale - - - - (0.6) Loss on derivative instruments 14.4 22.1 (2.5) 24.8 7.0 Change in contingent consideration asset - - - (3.3) 0.7 Losses on foreign currency repatriation - - - - 4.6 Other expenses 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 173.8 180.0 181.0 196.4 238.9 Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 21 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Segmented) ($ millions) Q2 • 2019 Q3 • 2019 Q4 • 2019 Q1 • 2020 Q2 • 2020 Containership Leasing Net earnings 40.0 43.0 70.8 49.9 77.5 Interest expense 58.0 52.4 48.5 47.9 45.9 Interest income (3.1) (2.0) (1.1) (0.9) (0.3) Income tax expense 0.3 0.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 Depreciation and amortization 63.4 63.9 64.4 66.6 72.7 Loss on derivative instruments 14.4 22.1 (2.5) 24.8 7.0 Other expenses 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 173.8 180.0 181.0 189.1 203.3 Mobile Power Generation Net earnings (0.6) 7.0 Interest expense 2.3 6.2 Interest income (0.5) (0.8) Income tax expense 1.5 5.8 Depreciation and amortization 5.6 15.8 Gains on sale - (0.6) Losses on foreign currency repatriation - 4.6 Other expenses 0.4 - Adjusted EBITDA 8.7 38.0 Elimination and Other Net earnings 2.6 (1.8) Interest expense (0.7) (1.3) Change in contingent consideration asset (3.3) 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA (1.4) (2.4) Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call 22 Metrics Reconciliation ($ millions except multiples) Q2 • 2020 Long-term debt 3,546.5 Other financing arrangements 671.2 Deferred financing fee 50.8 Total Borrowings 4,268.5 Debt discount and fair value adjustment Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash Net Debt 1 Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) 2 141.1 (221.8) (39.7) 4,148.1 796.3 Net Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA 5.2x ($ per share except percentanges) Q2 • 2020 Dividend per share (TTM) 3 0.50 FFO per share (TTM) 4 2.06 Dividend per share to FFO per share 24% ($ millions except multiples) Q2 • 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) 2 796.3 Cash Interest Paid (TTM) 5 159.9 TTM Adjusted EBITDA to TTM Cash Interest Paid 5.0x ($ millions except multiples) Q2 • 2020 Contracted Revenue 4,625.0 Net Debt 1 4,148.1 Contracted Revenue to Net Debt 1.1x (1) As of June 30, 2020 Q2 2020 (2) Adjusted EBITDA for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20; see Appendix for reconciliations to nearest non-GAAP measure (3) Cash dividend on common shares declared for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20 (4) FFO per Share for four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20; see Appendix for reconciliations to nearest non-GAAP measure Financial Results Conference Call (5) Represents cash interest paid for the four quarters from 3Q19 to 2Q20 23 Attachments Original document

