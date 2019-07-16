Atlas Estates : 16.07.2019 - Current report no. 7/2019 dated 16 July 2019 Correction of periodic report announced on 23 May 2019

Current report no. 7/2019 dated 16 July 2019

Correction of periodic report announced on 23 May 2019

The Board of Directors of Atlas Estates Limited informs that in the periodic report for the first quarter of 2019 published on 23 May 2019, in the note 20 presenting the interim condensed non-consolidated financial information, an error occurred due to the lack of presentation of data as at 31 March 2019.The missing information was added in the revised periodic report in note 20 together with the corresponding comparative data.

The above error has no impact on the previously reported consolidated results of the Atlas Estates Limited Group as at 31 March 2019.

Legal basis: § 15 item 4 the Regulation of the Minister of Finance in Poland, dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic reports published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the law of non - member states (Polish Journal of Laws of 2018, Item 757).