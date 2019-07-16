Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Atlas Estates Limited    ATLPPLN   GB00B0WDBP88

ATLAS ESTATES LIMITED

(ATLPPLN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Estates : 16.07.2019 - Current report no. 7/2019 dated 16 July 2019 Correction of periodic report announced on 23 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

Current report no. 7/2019 dated 16 July 2019

Correction of periodic report announced on 23 May 2019

The Board of Directors of Atlas Estates Limited informs that in the periodic report for the first quarter of 2019 published on 23 May 2019, in the note 20 presenting the interim condensed non-consolidated financial information, an error occurred due to the lack of presentation of data as at 31 March 2019.The missing information was added in the revised periodic report in note 20 together with the corresponding comparative data.

The above error has no impact on the previously reported consolidated results of the Atlas Estates Limited Group as at 31 March 2019.

Legal basis: § 15 item 4 the Regulation of the Minister of Finance in Poland, dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic reports published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the law of non - member states (Polish Journal of Laws of 2018, Item 757).

Disclaimer

Atlas Estates Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS ESTATES LIMITED
05:25aATLAS ESTATES : 16.07.2019 - Current report no. 7/2019 dated 16 July 2019 Correc..
PU
06/04ATLAS ESTATES : 04.06.2019 - Current report no. 5/2019 Change of a threshold of ..
PU
2018ATLAS ESTATES : 22.11.2018 - Current report no. 8/2018 Disposal of the assets of..
PU
2018ATLAS ESTATES : 13.07.2018 - Current report no. 7/2018 List of the shareholders ..
PU
2018ATLAS ESTATES : 12.07.2018 - Current report no. 6/2018 Result of Annual General ..
PU
2018ATLAS ESTATES : 12.02.2018 - Current Report no. 2/2018. Information from Atlas M..
PU
2018ATLAS ESTATES : 30.01.2018 - Current report no. 1 /2018 Dates for releasing the ..
PU
2017ATLAS ESTATES : 21.11.2017 - Current report no. 10/2017 Annex to the loan agreem..
PU
2017ATLAS ESTATES : 04.10.2017 - Current report no 9 - appointment of the new admins..
PU
2017ATLAS ESTATES : 19.09.2017 - Current report No. 8 Fulfillment of all condition p..
PU
More news
Chart ATLAS ESTATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Estates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS ESTATES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Courtney Chasey Non-Executive Chairman
Ziv Zviel Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Guy Indig Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Harvey Fox Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Smith Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS ESTATES LIMITED67.35%21
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.94%7 737
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 418
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.57%3 240
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.65%1 345
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC8.13%1 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About