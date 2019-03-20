AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) of “c” of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (Atlas)
[NASDAQ: AFH], and the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C (Weak) and
the Long-Term ICRs of “ccc” of American Service Insurance Company Inc.
(Schaumburg, IL), American Country Insurance Company (Schaumburg, IL)
and Gateway Insurance Company (St. Louis, MO), collectively
referred to as the American Service Pool. AM Best also has downgraded
the FSR to C+ (Marginal) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICR to
“b-” from “b” of Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York (Global
Liberty) (Melville, NY), another wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas. The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently AM
Best has withdrawn these ratings as the companies have requested to no
longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.
The ratings of the American Service Pool reflect its balance sheet
strength, which AM Best categorizes as very weak, as well as its
marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal
enterprise risk management (ERM).
The ratings downgrades of Global Liberty take into consideration the
significant reserve strengthening charge taken in the fourth quarter of
2018, which has resulted in material contraction in surplus and
deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization.
The ratings of Global Liberty reflect its balance sheet strength, which
AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating
performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM.
