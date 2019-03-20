AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “c” of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (Atlas) [NASDAQ: AFH], and the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C (Weak) and the Long-Term ICRs of “ccc” of American Service Insurance Company Inc. (Schaumburg, IL), American Country Insurance Company (Schaumburg, IL) and Gateway Insurance Company (St. Louis, MO), collectively referred to as the American Service Pool. AM Best also has downgraded the FSR to C+ (Marginal) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICR to “b-” from “b” of Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York (Global Liberty) (Melville, NY), another wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the companies have requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings of the American Service Pool reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings downgrades of Global Liberty take into consideration the significant reserve strengthening charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2018, which has resulted in material contraction in surplus and deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization.

The ratings of Global Liberty reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM.

