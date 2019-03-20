Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

(AFH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “c” of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (Atlas) [NASDAQ: AFH], and the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C (Weak) and the Long-Term ICRs of “ccc” of American Service Insurance Company Inc. (Schaumburg, IL), American Country Insurance Company (Schaumburg, IL) and Gateway Insurance Company (St. Louis, MO), collectively referred to as the American Service Pool. AM Best also has downgraded the FSR to C+ (Marginal) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICR to “b-” from “b” of Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York (Global Liberty) (Melville, NY), another wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the companies have requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings of the American Service Pool reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings downgrades of Global Liberty take into consideration the significant reserve strengthening charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2018, which has resulted in material contraction in surplus and deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization.

The ratings of Global Liberty reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
07:30pAM BEST : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. and Its Ins..
BU
03/13ATLAS FINANCIAL : To Present at The CFA Society of NY 23rd Annual Insurance Indu..
BU
03/07Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
03/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlas Financ..
PR
03/04ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
02/26ATLAS FINANCIAL : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference..
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Launches On-demand Rideshare Insurance Product in Illinois
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : to Present at the 2018 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Confe..
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 3,01 M
Net income 2019 3,01 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
P/E ratio 2020 3,86
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Independent Chairman
Leslie A. DiMaggio Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-68.97%30
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION20.01%42 274
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.14.11%25 897
TRYG A/S13.79%8 570
ADMIRAL GROUP6.55%8 398
DB INSURANCE CO LTD--.--%4 568
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.