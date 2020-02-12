Atlas Financial : Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Intends to Return to Timely Reporting Concurrent with Filing of 2019 Form 10-K

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to file the Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2019 in the coming weeks. Following the filing of its 2019 quarterly reports, the Company plans to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and return to normal periodic reporting at that point. A further update on Atlas’ strategic plan and growth strategy will be provided following the issuance of 2019 financial results.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the “light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

