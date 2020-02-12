Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Financial : Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Intends to Return to Timely Reporting Concurrent with Filing of 2019 Form 10-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:47pm EST

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to file the Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2019 in the coming weeks. Following the filing of its 2019 quarterly reports, the Company plans to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and return to normal periodic reporting at that point. A further update on Atlas’ strategic plan and growth strategy will be provided following the issuance of 2019 financial results.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the “light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS,
05:47pATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Intends t..
BU
01/22ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of Gateway Insurance
PU
01/22ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of Gateway Insurance Compa..
BU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Appointment of Joe Shugrue to Newly Created Position..
BU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Receives Anticipated Nasdaq Notice of Additional Delinquency
BU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Selection of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as New ..
PU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Selection of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as New ..
BU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Favorable NASDAQ Listing Update
PU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Favorable NASDAQ Listing Update; Will Continue to Tr..
BU
2019ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 5,44 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,48  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Independent Chairman
Joseph Raymond Shugrue Chief Operating Officer
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.65%5
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION15.47%48 908
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-8.11%24 660
TRYG A/S4.00%9 056
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC0.04%8 123
PORTO SEGURO S.A.5.42%5 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group