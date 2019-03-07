Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

(AFH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:16pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AFH). This investigation concerns whether Atlas has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2019, Atlas issued a press release announcing, among other things, that “[a]ctuarial work conducted in connection with year-end indicated a need to increase reserve estimates for unpaid losses due primarily to bodily injury claims from accident years 2016 and prior.” Specifically, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated that “[t]hese claims are showing higher severity and have been open for longer periods than we had estimated” and that Atlas had “strengthened reserves to account for the possibility of higher costs for the tail on these prior accident years.”

On this news, Atlas’s share price fell $4.14 per share, or 60.88%, to close at $2.66 on March 5, 2019.

If you acquired Atlas securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
08:16pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
03/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlas Financ..
PR
03/04ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
02/26ATLAS FINANCIAL : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference..
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Launches On-demand Rideshare Insurance Product in Illinois
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : to Present at the 2018 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Confe..
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference..
BU
2018ATLAS FINANCIAL : Appoints Ronald Konezny to Its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 197 M
EBIT 2019 3,01 M
Net income 2019 12,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,47
P/E ratio 2020 1,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 32,1 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Independent Chairman
Leslie A. DiMaggio Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-66.75%32
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION19.19%41 988
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.14.86%26 619
ADMIRAL GROUP7.03%8 385
TRYG A/S9.03%8 182
PORTO SEGURO SA6.63%4 690
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.