Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Atlas Iron Limited    AGO   AU000000AGO1

ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/08
0.046 AUD   --.--%
05:23aATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer to close
PU
04:43aATLAS IRON : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares
PU
10/08ATLAS IRON : Change in substantial holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atlas Iron : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:43am CEST

Ii'd' R .Il.

9 October 2018

OF 10% RaEVANT S,TEREST I ATIAS NIARES

Red*,ne Corporition Pty ltd (Med,tone), a whollrowned subsidky of Hancod[ Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hmmck), 1. 19 .... ed t. E!.10.•lce th.t It has adlie..,1 relevam h.,arests In ordliary sh,res tn Atlas Iron Llmitmd (Ath) of morn thm BOK This enables Red,torte to conwn•ne• cornl,iho,y acquisition t• •c¥*i •1 0 Ute -,Ill, Atl= sh,res [n v,hlch R,ds®on• dom not *I I rele"IX Int,rest in

accordance with the Co,poro#ons Act 2001 (C/h)(• ' .

--. Act). Compubly acquE tion will be

onthesametennsaRedsmne'soffiiwittaboverbld fordloftheordina sharm I,A: Inv lch

Red*one does not have a relevam interest (le Offer CINisideration of $0046 per Atlas share) (Off,4

Rldstorte wil not =lind the Offer beyond te current dom date of 5:00pm (Perth time) on Frlduy, 12 Octob, 2011 Atims Shareholders should note that this statement ks Intended tu be a Ast and final stmtement for the purposes of ASIC R uhtnry Guide 25.

In ar,loundrig Red*onet i - of relevant intere# In Aijas shares of more than 90%, Hanco<* CEO, Mr Garry Korte, commented:

'We se *#ghted to habl ach#md rging,r h**rests Di Atic= shoms £4more thm, 90* '

flm 1,0 no w he am,Ag o,v c ention to how hia to Blosgium thi Ath bisliess Atn the broaderhn ore /Merests »1Ul#n All Hancock Goc# AgM i•, Abmlk A#as Shareho#d,n/br #10#strong s port the 02*r..

06¥e encouroge 00 fema,il Ath Sh=eho#o ip occept Ule LIMer knmediot* md bi ensure Mat the occ,11*im= am ieczAed prlor tu Nie 12 October 00br dosing dott so thot they col rec=Fb, thekOlliv., :'- .6", at #le eadiestopportun,) Reastone t.#M nothe

- .-, - '* . the OD, beyond 12 October.'

Toemure that theiracceptances are reaelved before the dose ofthe Offer on Friday, 12 Octnber 2018, riarnaling Ailas Slareho;ders should Inmedlately return their wi:eptancip£ Ailas Shareholders who have notaccepted the Offer msy stll do so lm,115:00pm (Perth time) on Friday, 12 October 2011 Alkas ' r: who acce,* the ofmr by this date win recalve the Offar consideration rthelr Atlas shares soonerthan they would If they weR to welt forthelr ASas shares to be.mpulsorl), asquired.

In accordance with the Corporations Act, Redstnne w• provide Atlas Shareholders with fl/ther Information In relation to the compubxy ac:flsition process once that process commences.

Contact

ARas Shareholders arn encnura d to ur the folowN Information tine if they have any qi-,11"<,s on the Omwor requlre .=ls:ingetg aggeptthe Ofir.

For Austr,Ilan callers For htarngnonal Illew

1300853598

+611300853 598

The H.mock Group

Hancock li a prlvutely held Australan company th,t has a long and Important assoc tion with the Pllem reglon of West Aushila and with thelron ore =ctor.

The Hancock Group holds a 50% interest In the 45mtpo Hope Downs Project (In a joint venture with Rio mito) and a 70% Interest In thi Roy Hill Project, a substinttal brtagrated Iron ore mine, raihvay and port project which recently ramped up Its produclon and sh*ments of Iron ore to a rate of 55 mi Mon tonnes per annum. Hancock also has various Iron ore ploration prospects In the Pllban, Indudlrig IS Mulp Dovms project

Red,tone Is an Australian proprietnly ©ompany tmited by shares and isa v,holly owned subsidiary of Hanaxic. Reds:nne v= incorpor,ted In West Austah on 19 Apr112018 for the prind,1 p,spose of inalinsthe Ofi nd acqi*ing nd holing Atin shaies.

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 02:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS IRON LIMITED
05:23aATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer to close
PU
04:43aATLAS IRON : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares
PU
10/08ATLAS IRON : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/01ATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer increases to 4.6 cents per share
PU
10/01ATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
09/28ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
AQ
09/28ATLAS IRON : lenders waive loan default
PU
09/26ATLAS IRON : Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
PU
09/21ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Notice of date of Annual General Meeting
AQ
09/20ATLAS IRON : Notice of date of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Atlas Iron reports 1H results 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2015Atlas Iron Is Shutting Down All Its Operations 
2015Iron ore collapse forces Atlas Iron to shutter mining operations 
2015Atlas Iron - Is The Company Doomed? 
Financials (AUD)
Chart ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eugene Irwin Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Andrew Sinclair Chief Operating Officer
Christiaan Philippus Els Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Eric Kiely General ManagerTechnical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS IRON LIMITED48.39%312
VALE48.54%79 103
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-22.75%8 302
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-18.81%6 712
NMDC LTD-21.45%4 668
FERREXPO PLC-25.86%1 665
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.