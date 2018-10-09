Atlas Iron : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares

Ii'd' R .Il.

9 October 2018

OF 10% RaEVANT S,TEREST I ATIAS NIARES

Red*,ne Corporition Pty ltd (Med,tone), a whollrowned subsidky of Hancod[ Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hmmck), 1. 19 .... ed t. E!.10.•lce th.t It has adlie..,1 relevam h.,arests In ordliary sh,res tn Atlas Iron Llmitmd (Ath) of morn thm BOK This enables Red,torte to conwn•ne• cornl,iho,y acquisition t• •c¥*i •1 0 Ute -,Ill, Atl= sh,res [n v,hlch R,ds®on• dom not *I I rele"IX Int,rest in

accordance with the Co,poro#ons Act 2001 (C/h)(• ' .

--. Act). Compubly acquE tion will be

onthesametennsaRedsmne'soffiiwittaboverbld fordloftheordina sharm I,A: Inv lch

Red*one does not have a relevam interest (le Offer CINisideration of $0046 per Atlas share) (Off,4

Rldstorte wil not =lind the Offer beyond te current dom date of 5:00pm (Perth time) on Frlduy, 12 Octob, 2011 Atims Shareholders should note that this statement ks Intended tu be a Ast and final stmtement for the purposes of ASIC R uhtnry Guide 25.

In ar,loundrig Red*onet i - of relevant intere# In Aijas shares of more than 90%, Hanco<* CEO, Mr Garry Korte, commented:

'We se *#ghted to habl ach#md rging,r h**rests Di Atic= shoms £4more thm, 90* '

flm 1,0 no w he am,Ag o,v c ention to how hia to Blosgium thi Ath bisliess Atn the broaderhn ore /Merests »1Ul#n All Hancock Goc# AgM i•, Abmlk A#as Shareho#d,n/br #10#strong s port the 02*r..

06¥e encouroge 00 fema,il Ath Sh=eho#o ip occept Ule LIMer knmediot* md bi ensure Mat the occ,11*im= am ieczAed prlor tu Nie 12 October 00br dosing dott so thot they col rec=Fb, thekOlliv., :'- .6", at #le eadiestopportun,) Reastone t.#M nothe

- .-, - '* . the OD, beyond 12 October.'

Toemure that theiracceptances are reaelved before the dose ofthe Offer on Friday, 12 Octnber 2018, riarnaling Ailas Slareho;ders should Inmedlately return their wi:eptancip£ Ailas Shareholders who have notaccepted the Offer msy stll do so lm,115:00pm (Perth time) on Friday, 12 October 2011 Alkas ' r: who acce,* the ofmr by this date win recalve the Offar consideration rthelr Atlas shares soonerthan they would If they weR to welt forthelr ASas shares to be.mpulsorl), asquired.

In accordance with the Corporations Act, Redstnne w• provide Atlas Shareholders with fl/ther Information In relation to the compubxy ac:flsition process once that process commences.

Contact

ARas Shareholders arn encnura d to ur the folowN Information tine if they have any qi-,11"<,s on the Omwor requlre .=ls:ingetg aggeptthe Ofir.

For Austr,Ilan callers For htarngnonal Illew

1300853598

+611300853 598

The H.mock Group

Hancock li a prlvutely held Australan company th,t has a long and Important assoc tion with the Pllem reglon of West Aushila and with thelron ore =ctor.

The Hancock Group holds a 50% interest In the 45mtpo Hope Downs Project (In a joint venture with Rio mito) and a 70% Interest In thi Roy Hill Project, a substinttal brtagrated Iron ore mine, raihvay and port project which recently ramped up Its produclon and sh*ments of Iron ore to a rate of 55 mi Mon tonnes per annum. Hancock also has various Iron ore ploration prospects In the Pllban, Indudlrig IS Mulp Dovms project

Red,tone Is an Australian proprietnly ©ompany tmited by shares and isa v,holly owned subsidiary of Hanaxic. Reds:nne v= incorpor,ted In West Austah on 19 Apr112018 for the prind,1 p,spose of inalinsthe Ofi nd acqi*ing nd holing Atin shaies.