Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Atlas Iron Limited    AGO   AU000000AGO1

ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/09
0.045 AUD   -2.17%
05:23aATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer to close
PU
04:43aATLAS IRON : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares
PU
10/08ATLAS IRON : Change in substantial holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atlas Iron : Hancock Offer to close

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:23am CEST

9 October 2018

Hancock Offer to close

Atlas Iron Limited (Atlas) (ASX: AGO) refers to the off-market takeover bid for all the issued shares of Atlas by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Redstone Corporation Pty Ltd ACN 625 680 159 (Redstone)(Hancock Offer).

Redstone advises that its voting power in Atlas has passed 90% and that following the closure of the Hancock Offer, it intends to initiate compulsory acquisition.

The Hancock Offer is scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 12 October 2018. Redstone advises that it will not extend the Offer Period.

Atlas lodged its Target's Statement in relation to the Hancock Offer with ASX on 16 July 2018. The Target's Statement includes a report from an independent expert, which concludes that the Hancock Offer is fair and reasonable to Atlas shareholders.

The Target's Statement notes that:

  • If the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Corporations Act are satisfied, Redstone intends to compulsorily acquire all Atlas shares that it does not already own.

  • If you choose not to accept the Hancock Offer and Redstone subsequently exercises compulsory acquisition rights, you are likely to be paid later than Atlas shareholders who accept the Hancock Offer.

  • If Redstone is entitled to do so, it intends to procure that Atlas is removed from the official list of ASX.

To accept the Hancock Offer, shareholders must follow the instructions in section 8.3 of the Bidder's Statement. Acceptances must be received by 12 October 2018.

Redstone has opened an information line to assist Atlas shareholders with queries about how to accept the Hancock Offer which can be contacted on 1300 853 598 for Australian callers or +61 1300 853 598 for international callers.

Investor Enquiries:

Atlas Iron Limited

Company Secretary

+61 8 6228 8000

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474

Paul Armstrong

+61 421 619 084

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 03:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS IRON LIMITED
05:23aATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer to close
PU
04:43aATLAS IRON : Achievement of 90% Relevant Int. in Atlas Shares
PU
10/08ATLAS IRON : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/01ATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer increases to 4.6 cents per share
PU
10/01ATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
09/28ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
AQ
09/28ATLAS IRON : lenders waive loan default
PU
09/26ATLAS IRON : Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
PU
09/21ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Notice of date of Annual General Meeting
AQ
09/20ATLAS IRON : Notice of date of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Atlas Iron reports 1H results 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2015Atlas Iron Is Shutting Down All Its Operations 
2015Iron ore collapse forces Atlas Iron to shutter mining operations 
2015Atlas Iron - Is The Company Doomed? 
Financials (AUD)
Chart ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eugene Irwin Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Andrew Sinclair Chief Operating Officer
Christiaan Philippus Els Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Eric Kiely General ManagerTechnical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS IRON LIMITED48.39%312
VALE48.54%79 103
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-22.75%8 302
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-18.81%6 712
NMDC LTD-21.45%4 668
FERREXPO PLC-25.86%1 665
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.