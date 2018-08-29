Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Atlas Iron Limited    AGO   AU000000AGO1

ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atlas Iron : Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:57am CEST

29 August 2018

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at 30 June 2018

Summary

  • Product depletion at operating mines due to ore shipped in FY18

  • Cessation of mining operations at Abydos in October 2017

Atlas Iron Limited (ASX: AGO) advises on its Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2018.

The reported Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Atlas' operating Abydos and Mt Webber mines as at 30 June 2018 reflect production depletion as a result of 9.2m wmt shipped during FY2018.

Atlas ceased mining operations at Abydos in October 2017. Atlas now only reports a Mineral Resource at Abydos for the undeveloped deposits of Sandtrax and Avalon Point. Atlas reports a modest Ore Reserve at Abydos, reflecting stockpiles of crushed material remaining at the site.

Atlas no longer reports an Ore Reserve at Wodgina, reflecting its loss of ownership of stockpiles of crushed material at the site pursuant to the exit plan agreed with Mineral Resources Limited.

Whilst there have been some changes to Atlas' product strategy, the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Corunna Downs Project have not changed since 30 June 2017.

Full details of Atlas' Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2018 are set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Investor Enquiries:

Atlas Iron Limited

Company Secretary

+61 8 6228 8000

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474

Paul Armstrong

+61 421 619 084

Appendix 1

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2018

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in the following tables are as of 30 June 2018. Comparative totals from 30 June 2017 are provided for reference.

2018 Mineral Resources

Mining Measured Resources at end June 2018

MethodIndicated Resources at end June 2018

Inferred Resources at end June 2018

Total resources 2018 compared with 2017

Tonnage

GradeAtlas InterestReportingCut-off

(b)Tonnage

Iron Ore (a)

Kt

Grade Tonnage Tonnage Grade 2018 2017

Grade

2017

% FeKt

% FeKt

% Fe

Kt

% Fe % Fe

%

% FePardoo Abydos (c) Mt Webber (d) McPhee Creek

- Corunna Downs Mid-West Hickman Western Creek Jimblebar (e) Warrawanda Davidson Creek Hub West Pilbara

O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P

- - 23,200 32,500

- - 58.6 57.4

- - 13,300 205,100

- - 56.2 56.2

9,000 2,000 1,000 8,000

55.7 55.9 56.9 55.2

9,000

2,000

37,500

245,600

9,000 9,600 47,500 246,900

55.7

55.9

57.7

56.3

55.7 56.8 57.1 56.3

100

100

100

100

53 50 50 48.5

----4,000

57.6

4,000

4,000

57.6

57.6

100

50

O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P

- - - - - - 52,000 -

- - - - - - 57.1 -51,100 - - - 41,100 - 330,300 -

57.2

13,000

57.0

64,100

64,100

57.2

57.2

100

50

- - - 58.1 - 55.9 -

7,000

57.2

7,000

7,000

57.2

57.2

100

50

70,000

55.4

70,000

70,000

55.4

55.4

100

50

79,000

56.0

79,000

79,000

56.0

56.0

100

50

27,000

55.6

68,100

69,100

57.1

57.1

100

50/53

24,000

56.8

24,000

24,000

56.8

56.8

100

53

94,000

55.8

476,300

476,300

56.0

56.0

100

50

38,000

53.6

38,000

38,000

53.6

53.6

100

50

Total Mineral Resource 640,900 376,000 1,144,500

107,700

57.5

56.3

55.7

1,124,600

56.2

56.2

Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves

  • a - Iron Ore Resource tonnes are reported on a dry weight basis

  • b - Likely mining method: O/P=Open Pit

  • c - Atlas completed mining of the Cove, Mullaloo, Contacios and Scarborough deposits at Abydos in FY2018. Remaining Mineral Resources are limited to the Sandtrax and Avalon Point deposits

  • d - Mt Webber Mineral Resources have decreased due to production at Ibanez, Fender and Daltons and includes 400kt of crushed fines material stockpiled on site

  • e - Jimblebar Resources reported at 50%Fe cut-off except McCameys North (47Mt) which is reported at a 53% cut-off

2018 Ore Reserves

Product Type (a)

Proved Ore Reserves at end June 20178

Probable Ore Reserves at end June 20178

Total Ore Reserves at enedndofoJfuJnuene20210718(b)

Total Ore Reserves at end of June 20167

Atlas Interest

Reporting Cut-Off

Kt

% Fe

Kt

% Fe

Kt

% Fe

Kt

% Fe

%

% Fe

Abydos (b)

Standard Fines (c)

-

-

-

-

1,0-00

57-.1

1,000

57.1

100

52.0

Mt Webber (d)

Saleable Product (e)

178,8700

58.6

101,8300

56.1

30,-000

57-.6

39,800

57.2

100

50.0 - 53.5

Wodgina

Value Fines

-

-

-

-

-

-

150

53.0

100

Corunna Downs

Saleable Product

-

-

20,900

57.0

20,900

57.0

20,900

57.0

100

51.0 - 53.0

Abydos Stocks

Saleable Product

60

54.4

-

-

60

54.4

-

-

100

Mt Dove Stocks

Saleable Product

90

54.9

-

-

90

54.9

50

56.1

100

Port Stocks

Saleable Product

130

58.0

-

-

130

58.0

300

56.7

100

Total Fe Ore Reserves (f)

19,000

58.5

32,200

56.7

51,100

57.4

62,100

57.1

Product Type (g)Proved Ore Reserves at end June 2018

Probable Ore Reserves at end June 2018

Total Ore Reserves at Total Ore Reserves at end of June 2018

end of June 2017

Atlas Interest

Reporting Cut-Off

Kt

% Li2OKt

% Li2O

Mt Dove Stocks Port StocksLithium DSO (h) Lithium DSO

8 61

1.63 1.60

- -- -

Kt 8 61

% Li2O 1.63 1.60

Kt

% Li2O

%

% Li2O

- -- -90 90

Total Li2O Ore Reserves (f)

69

1.60

-

-

--

  • a - Fe Ore Reserves are Iron Ore, reported on an in-situ dry weight basis to be mined by open pit method or a loose dry weight basis for site based stockpiles

  • b - Mining at Abydos ceased in October 2017

  • c - Standard Fines product targets a grade at or above 56.4% Fe

  • d - Ore reserves at Mt Webber decreased following production depletion

  • e - Saleable Product includes both Lump and Fines products

  • f - The presented tonnages and grades are rounded. Total tonnages and grade are summed on the raw data then rounded.

  • g - Li2O Ore Reserves are Lithium DSO Ore stockpiles, reported on a loose dry weight basis

  • h - Lithium DSO product targets a grade at or above 1.50% Li2O

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Corporate Governance

Atlas has an established Ore Reserve Steering Committee (ORSC) that oversees the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves processes and reporting. The committee includes management from geology, operations and mine planning. It meets regularly and is responsible for reconciliation, estimation and reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Ore Reserves undergo rigorous governance and signoff processes extending to all disciplines responsible to satisfy JORC compliance with this process audited by external consultants. Atlas continues to develop its internal systems and controls in order to maintain JORC (2012) compliance in all external reporting, including the preparation of all reported data by Competent Persons as members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Competent Persons Statements

Mining Ore Reserve Estimates - Compliance with the JORC code assessment criteria

This mining Ore Reserve statement has been compiled in accordance with the guidelines defined in the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code - 2012 Edition).

Ore Reserve Estimation - Wodgina, Abydos, Mt Webber, Corunna Downs and Ore Stocks at Utah Port and Mt Dove The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserve estimations for the Wodgina, Abydos, Mt Webber, Corunna Downs Areas and ore stocks at Utah Port and Mt Dove, is based on information compiled under the guidance of and audited by Mr Adam Liebenberg who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Adam Liebenberg is a full time employee and security holder of Atlas. Adam Liebenberg has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Adam Liebenberg consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Geological Data, Interpretation and Resource Estimation - Davidson Creek Hub Project (excluding Miji Miji deposit)

The information in this report that relates to mineral resource results on Atlas' Davidson Creek Hub Project is based on information compiled by Mr John Graindorge who is a Chartered Professional member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. John Graindorge is a full time employee of Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd. John Graindorge has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. John Graindorge consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Geological Data, Interpretation and Resource Estimation - Atlas DSO Projects (including Miji Miji deposit but excluding all other deposits at Davidson Creek Hub)

The information in this report that relates to mineral resource results on Atlas' DSO Projects, other than Davidson Creek Hub, is based on information compiled by Mr Leigh Slomp who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Leigh Slomp is a full time employee and shareholder of Atlas. Leigh Slomp has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Leigh Slomp consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS IRON LIMITED
12:57aATLAS IRON : Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at 30 June 2018
PU
08/27MACARTHUR MINERALS : Acquires New Pilbara Tenement with Historic Base Metal Mine..
AQ
08/23ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Further extension of Hancock Offer
AQ
08/21ATLAS IRON : Hancock Prospecting extends Atlas Iron takeover bid
AQ
08/20ATLAS IRON : Further extension of Hancock Offer
PU
08/17ATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
08/06FMG : Fortescue Announces Partial Sale of Shareholding in
PU
08/06ATLAS IRON : Extension of Hancock Offer
PU
08/03ATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer - Extension of offer period
PU
07/27ATLAS IRON : Hancock Offer is unconditional
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Atlas Iron reports 1H results 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2015Atlas Iron Is Shutting Down All Its Operations 
2015Iron ore collapse forces Atlas Iron to shutter mining operations 
2015Atlas Iron - Is The Company Doomed? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 553 M
EBIT 2018 -61,0 M
Net income 2018 -67,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 405 M
Chart ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eugene Irwin Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Andrew Sinclair Chief Operating Officer
Christiaan Philippus Els Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Eric Kiely General ManagerTechnical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS IRON LIMITED35.48%297
VALE39.91%68 520
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-19.06%9 264
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-26.61%6 258
NMDC LTD-22.10%4 686
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-5.59%1 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.