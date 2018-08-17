Log in
ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)

ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/17
0.042 AUD   --.--%
11:26aATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
08/06FMG : Fortescue Announces Partial Sale of Shareholding in
PU
08/06ATLAS IRON : Extension of Hancock Offer
PU
News 
Atlas Iron : Notice of Variation of Offer

Atlas Iron : Notice of Variation of Offer

08/17/2018 | 11:26am CEST

17/08/2018

16:55

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

01/03

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACN &25 680 189

HPPL Holm

»42 Ventnor Avenue Wel P«Ih 6006

Telephone: 108) 94298222 ™mallonak +6189429 8222

PO Locked Bag No 2 West P,th 6872 Western Alsilia

Fac*nio. 106) 94298266

17 August 2018

BY PA•'1 1,I t

Company ASX Limibcd 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Milam/Sir

05=a t tak=ver Wd by Redstone Corporallon Pty Lid for Allas Irom Li=ited (*SX: AGO) -Notice of v"riation of Omr

I refer to tbc ol-nialkct imkeover bid by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPLA 3 , , Red one Co!pofation Pty LId ACN 625 680 159

through its wholly-owned

, *,

(Red:tone). for,Il ofthc ,

M, i

,

t],!res in *11= Iron Limited ACN 110 396 168 (Ailmi) in which

Redstmz does nothsve a relevant interest (Offer).

I a:tach a notice vmying thc Ofrcr wider section 65OD of the Co,poratio,0 Ad 2001 (Cth)

(Corpo ons Act) (Notice).

ki aocordance widl sedions 650I)(1Xb), 65OI)(1»)0) and 6501*1»)(ID ofthe Coiporations Act (as ii, N 7., by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] End , 'AT., by section 65ODO) of the Capomtions Act), the Notice:

  • was lodged with the An*Calian Securitim mid Investms#s Commisdon (AS[C) today (ASIC takes no - 1, , ,-,*7 for the corrtentu ofthc Notice):

  • . will be s=i to Ak and

  • will be sent to each pmon dmaibed in section 650[[)(1»XID of thc Corpoifons Aot (as ", ,7 -, by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] and qu od by aootion 650DO) of tho Capora ons Act)*

Please cootd me oo (08) 9429 8222 if you have any que:ics

Yours fa ully

Red,tone Corpors:lot Pty Ltd

-@Wl

Jabez Huang

Company Secketmy

At

17/08/2018

16:55

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

02/03

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACN 625 680 159

HPPL House

342 Ventnor Avenue

Telaphon< 108) 94298%2

Wast Perth &05

'*emalionat +618 9429 8222

PO Locked Bag No 2

Fac*'ile. (08) 9429 8266

West Perth 6872

r,U- -M-U ULF-A-R-Am,//V#JIFUU

Western ALE:trala

17 August 2018

TO:

The Directon Atlas Iron limited Rzine Squam

Level 17,300 - Street PERTH WA 6000

Atte,ttlom: Ms Bronwyn K=r, Gcoml Counsel and Company Secretaty

Aus glian Semrities ast Ehvestme"* Ck=ni=i

GPO Box 907

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Compaq Amum==Its ASX Limited (ASX)

20 Bridp Sttect SYDNEY NBW 2000

Each permon d=cribed in section 6541)(O)00 of Ae Co,por=imu Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporatioes Act) (as modified by ASIC Cim Oxds [CO 13/521] and qualIBed by

seclion 6500(2) oftho ···

A' * , Act) (Alli Sliarehol,la)

Dir StrWMmdames

{) nari# t•ki<> 1*1 by Red,t,1,0 Corporat m rly Ltd br Atims Irem LRI! ed (ASX: AGO)-Notia of var]*11= d Offer

We rek to the -: ' ' - " - 'r biddis 1- " - " dated 29 Jime 2018 I mitnmatic.ny varisi on 3 August 2018 (Bidder's S *fam=6) which , , ,0 1, m omr by Haocock ProspOE*ing Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPL), throu# its whoIly-owned subsiditry, Red,knm Co pomban Pty Lai ACN 625 680 159 (Red,tome), for an of *e ordivary 811 xes in Atlas iron I ¢od ACN 110396 168 (Afi-) ta wbi€11 Red,knne docs nothave a retev,nt kI#Ird

NOTICE 1

1 4

SECTION MOD OF Tmr CORPORATIONS ACT

4

4 :ION OF OFFER PERIOD

As pczmit cd by action 650(: of fbe Cocporations Act and in accordance wiet section 65(]D oftba Corporitions AK BY THIS NOTICE Redsione VARIES the Ofb by:

17/08/2018

16:55

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

03/03

Ndice ofviti,ti ofOfk

17 AngI*2018

2

  • (a) - - . - , ::" . the period daring which the Of& re ajoa opm fir accep#zice uldil 5.00pm (Por be) 00 31 Ang¤st 2018; ind

  • (b) ,*, 41 - r,"" _ litc da c "31 Anomt 2018" Arthe date '17 Allgost 2018", in scolion 8.2

ofthe Ri,21" s 'i r,- " , f .10 *a sit other sedions ofthe Bidds's S, 6- " -, i where tho df "17 August 2018" appears.

A copy of this notice was lod d with tite Austalim Sofuritics and " - G"-,i1 Commimioct

(ASIC) on 17 August 2018. ASIC takcs no . , ", -, , -,1- fir the COO*113 of We notice

S[GNED on bchalf of Redatone by Jay Newby and Tadcuzz Witroba being two N,

.1,Rodstone who Ero , r,',, -, to 80 sign by a rai,111*lon p**a®.d at a "..v," of dic n --5, Red*un

Youra *ithf tly

Red:tone Co*pawalk RY L®d

Jay N

Tadem Walrob• Director

of of

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:25:13 UTC
