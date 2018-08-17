Atlas Iron : Notice of Variation of Offer

17/08/2018
16:55
61-8-94298266
HANCOCK PROSPECTING
PAGE
01/03
REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD
ACN &25 680 189
HPPL Holm
»42 Ventnor Avenue Wel P«Ih 6006
Telephone: 108) 94298222 ™mallonak +6189429 8222
PO Locked Bag No 2 West P,th 6872 Western Alsilia
Fac*nio. 106) 94298266
17 August 2018
BY PA•'1 1,I t
Company ASX Limibcd 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Milam/Sir
05=a t tak=ver Wd by Redstone Corporallon Pty Lid for Allas Irom Li=ited (*SX: AGO) -Notice of v"riation of Omr
I refer to tbc ol-nialkct imkeover bid by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPLA 3 , , Red one Co!pofation Pty LId ACN 625 680 159
|
through its wholly-owned
|
, *,
|
(Red:tone). for,Il ofthc ,
|
M, i
|
,
|
t],!res in *11= Iron Limited ACN 110 396 168 (Ailmi) in which
Redstmz does nothsve a relevant interest (Offer).
I a:tach a notice vmying thc Ofrcr wider section 65OD of the Co,poratio,0 Ad 2001 (Cth)
(Corpo ons Act) (Notice).
ki aocordance widl sedions 650I)(1Xb), 65OI)(1»)0) and 6501*1»)(ID ofthe Coiporations Act (as ii, N 7., by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] End , 'AT., by section 65ODO) of the Capomtions Act), the Notice:
-
• was lodged with the An*Calian Securitim mid Investms#s Commisdon (AS[C) today (ASIC takes no - 1, , ,-,*7 for the corrtentu ofthc Notice):
-
. will be s=i to Ak and
-
• will be sent to each pmon dmaibed in section 650[[)(1»XID of thc Corpoifons Aot (as ", ,7 -, by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] and qu od by aootion 650DO) of tho Capora ons Act)*
Please cootd me oo (08) 9429 8222 if you have any que:ics
Yours fa ully
Red,tone Corpors:lot Pty Ltd
-@Wl
Jabez Huang
Company Secketmy
At
17 August 2018
TO:
The Directon Atlas Iron limited Rzine Squam
Level 17,300 - Street PERTH WA 6000
Atte,ttlom: Ms Bronwyn K=r, Gcoml Counsel and Company Secretaty
Aus glian Semrities ast Ehvestme"* Ck=ni=i
GPO Box 907
SYDNEY NSW 2001
Compaq Amum==Its ASX Limited (ASX)
20 Bridp Sttect SYDNEY NBW 2000
Each permon d=cribed in section 6541)(O)00 of Ae Co,por=imu Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporatioes Act) (as modified by ASIC Cim Oxds [CO 13/521] and qualIBed by
seclion 6500(2) oftho ···
A' * , Act) (Alli Sliarehol,la)
Dir StrWMmdames
{) nari# t•ki<> 1*1 by Red,t,1,0 Corporat m rly Ltd br Atims Irem LRI! ed (ASX: AGO)-Notia of var]*11= d Offer
We rek to the -: ' ' - " - 'r biddis 1- " - " dated 29 Jime 2018 I mitnmatic.ny varisi on 3 August 2018 (Bidder's S *fam=6) which , , ,0 1, m omr by Haocock ProspOE*ing Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPL), throu# its whoIly-owned subsiditry, Red,knm Co pomban Pty Lai ACN 625 680 159 (Red,tome), for an of *e ordivary 811 xes in Atlas iron I ¢od ACN 110396 168 (Afi-) ta wbi€11 Red,knne docs nothave a retev,nt kI#Ird
NOTICE 1
1 4
SECTION MOD OF Tmr CORPORATIONS ACT
4
4 :ION OF OFFER PERIOD
As pczmit cd by action 650(: of fbe Cocporations Act and in accordance wiet section 65(]D oftba Corporitions AK BY THIS NOTICE Redsione VARIES the Ofb by:
17/08/2018
16:55
61-8-94298266
HANCOCK PROSPECTING
PAGE
03/03
Ndice ofviti,ti ofOfk
17 AngI*2018
2
-
(a) - - . - , ::" . the period daring which the Of& re ajoa opm fir accep#zice uldil 5.00pm (Por be) 00 31 Ang¤st 2018; ind
-
(b) ,*, 41 - r,"" _ litc da c "31 Anomt 2018" Arthe date '17 Allgost 2018", in scolion 8.2
ofthe Ri,21" s 'i r,- " , f .10 *a sit other sedions ofthe Bidds's S, 6- " -, i where tho df "17 August 2018" appears.
A copy of this notice was lod d with tite Austalim Sofuritics and " - G"-,i1 Commimioct
(ASIC) on 17 August 2018. ASIC takcs no . , ", -, , -,1- fir the COO*113 of We notice
S[GNED on bchalf of Redatone by Jay Newby and Tadcuzz Witroba being two N,
.1,Rodstone who Ero , r,',, -, to 80 sign by a rai,111*lon p**a®.d at a "..v," of dic n --5, Red*un
Youra *ithf tly
Red:tone Co*pawalk RY L®d
Jay N
Tadem Walrob• Director
of of