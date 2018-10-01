Log in
End-of-day quote  - 09/28
0.043 AUD   -2.27%
01:32aATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
09/28ATLAS IRON LIMI : - Further conditional increase to Hancock Offer
AQ
09/28ATLAS IRON : lenders waive loan default
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Iron : Notice of Variation of Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 01:32am CEST

28/09/2018

19:20

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

01/04

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACN 625 680159

HPM. Hozlm

2 12 Venhlor Avenue

Telephone: (08) 94298222

We,t Perth 6005

W=lialonat +618 9429 8222

PO Locked Bag No 2

Fog**: (08) 940 8266

We,t Perth 6872

rrid/#0%%6$14*049-0iwMu

,

Witern Aunrala

28 Scptcmber 2018

Ck.nolly 'll'./.- -A

BY F

*31 1 1

ASX Iimi cd

20 Bridge St[=t

SYDNEYNSW2000

Dear Madam/Sir

05-market takoover bid by Red,tome Co 1

" Ply Ltd for Atlas Irom I*00»ed (ASX:

AGO) - Nottee of V , ' ,:'

of Ofkr - lin=,mi,e k Ofk Prk, and Amtomat,c :.,,

* n of

Ofrer Period

Irder to die ommg*et takeover bid by Hm,Dook Prospe ng Pty Ltd ACN 008 676417, through its wholly-owned subsidimy, Redstom Cofpofation Pty Ltd ACN 625 680 159 (Red,ton®1 0*all oftba ordinsfy shares in Ailas Iron I.imhd ACN 1 10 396 168 (Atlas) in which Red,$00» does not have a relevanfintsest (Ofir).

I attach a notice vuying the Of[er imdcr scotions 624(2) sod 650D ofttio Co,por=10,0Act 2001 (Cri) (Corporations Act) by.

  • " p . ·r" i *t Offer Plice to $0.046; and

  • eftaoding the pdod dming which fir Offbr remains opem for acceptance until 5:00,n (Perth *no) on 12 October 2018,

(Notice).

with sccdons 650I)(1Xb). 650I)(1)(c)® and 65041)(c)® ofthe Corporations Act

(as modified by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521]1 the Noli=

rdll be scot to Atias; and

0

v/jll be nt to, h I z - -:, -, in sco:icm 6501)(1)(oxif) of fhe Corporations Act (as

modihed by ASIC Class Ordcr [CO 13/521]1

,

was lodged with 11» Australian Securities and

- 4, i - ,f t Commission (ASIC) today

(ASIC takes no

, , , 7.-1- ibr the Cont=im ofthe Nolke);

Please cootaot mc on (08) 9429 8222 ifyou have any qudes.

Yours ihi lly

Redstone Corporation Pty Ltd

..

Jd"ZE&": Compaq Secretary

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACM 625 680159

HPPL Hole

»8 Ver,tr= Avenue

Tollphon

Vogt Porth 6005

(08) 9429 Bm +418 940 8222

PO Locked Bag No 2

West Perlh 872

Fac,flis: (08) 9429 a266 ng#'torgowks*Wipec&#W,Aipgu

We,tem Als*lia

28.-,1.-'·-2018

Tbe Djrectors

Atlas kon Limita R*ine Square

Level 17, 300 Monay Street PERTH WA 6000

Ate=ttiom: Ms Bronwyn Kes, General Counad and Company Secretary

Anstrmli. se,-9"7111'- mci "

- :r, " - ,6

GPO Box 907

SYDNEY NSW 2001

/1/ 4.1/ /-11,11,

ASX Laited

20 Brid, Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Each peraon deectibed in aeclion 650[)(1»)(ii) of the Co,poraftoar Act 2001 (Clb) (Corpordoms Act) (as ", r r by ASIC Cim Ordcr [CO 13/521D (Allas Sharello ler)

Dcsr Six,/Moodmn=

051,1,/II* Wmoo¥wr 1*1 by lhdstome Cocpontlam Pty Lel for A#al Iron Um4*=1 (ASX: AGO) - Notice of V - - of 0#er l Increase in c *ilprie and A.inmint z,b#"don of Ofkr Pedod

Womhto tho ·, '. · · " ·, bidde* 4 1. " ·,r dstrd 29 Junc, 2018 m viticd on 3 Augost 2018,17

August 2018, 31 Au nst 2018, 13 Sep(Ember 2018, 21 Se!*ember 2018 =1 25 Sepirinhs 2018

(Biddis : - 6 r), which , , - , ,'" m of&r by Hancod[ Prospaling Pty W ACN 008 676

417 (1[PPL)' through its whony-owncd sobsidimy, Red*me Co,poicdon Pty Ltd ACN 625 680 159 9®dite#1 for all ofthe ordinary shirm in Atia Iron Limited ACN 110 396 168 (Ah) in whichRodaton, does =*have aretevint ints=t (05$1

1.

NOTICE UNDKE ECTION *SOD OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

1..1 ' 6

:4-1:A IN OPFER PRICE

1.1

Variatiom of OSer Ptiee

On 25 S emb= 2018, : A:1,1,

thEIE it would increase ae Of& Price from

$0.042 pcr Allas Share to $0.046 pg Aflas Sharc if Rcdsto=8 voting powu in Ailm inamased to mt tem Ain 87% befbre & close of die 0&.

Nodge of V=i,lign of Omr - Ingm= in Omr Plge

2

  • 28 Scpember 2018

    Rodstonds v ting pows in Atlas d tho dh offhis Notioc, so far as Rcdstonc bwiwa, is

    8815%.

    As pamittod by mootion 6508 of tho Catpombom AL und in , " , i . " wifil section 65OD of the uip tic,n Att BY THIS NOrICE Redstono VARIES 80 0& by inareaing the OfEar Price Som $0.042 per Att= Share to $0.046 per A£las Share

  • 12 Maxhimmeomiderill= payable

    Aocording to , ·, " -,-, _ by Alas wilh ASX = thedste offi B No¢ice, thetotat mimb of *ocuritics in Allas i* 9,618,972,064 Ah Slirm. As st tho dito ofthis Notice,

    Redstoods votiog power in Atlas, as far as Rod*one tmows, is 88.25% (Le. 8,488,889,790

    Atlas Sharet of which 5,195,836,084 Ail=* Shares have bee,1 *aited by Rodstonc '" " ;"f to " -21 " -:of:*te om

    As a rmult of fbo hinvise in tho Offer Pico -#inod abovq End

    , , "A, Redstimc

    receives . . ,, " . u[Mler the OfTN fir 111 of the rematoing Atlas Sbmm in whicil Redsmne or itn , : A - do not akeady have a relevant inicrest at the d"te offhin No*iee. R#dair,18 would be required to pay In a ianal $4,520,329 0* tboso runaining •hares (being an ddihonal $0.004 per AMas Share inrespect ofail 810 1,130,082,274 Allas Sharts in which Redstone docs notalr=ty have a relevant inferest and fhaihave not aim=ly been accei*cd under the Offer).

    In additio bmed on *oae Allas Sharebolden who have alroady accepted 80 Offer = st the datc of is Notice, Redtone would be required to pey m additional $20,783,344 to

    Atlas Shareholdars who bave almidy ames*ed fbo Offs (being mi

    .

    / 111'./:1

    SO.004 ps

    Aflas Share in ripect of fhe 5,195,836,084 Aflas Sharm fhafhave ,]reidy beem atquired by ' - .6, , . 1 -,, , to -,-. -. , ,- ofthe Of&:r).

    A.8 31*:t 11;e max Ko, dditianal co001,de alloo lbat woold be pay,ble by Reddone is

    $25,303,673 in aggregile, ach=ive of ·

    ,

    . . ' . , Costs.

  • 13 Source of fumds

    Red onts =cc Do 0mding rczn = as z

    in section 2 ofthe Bickler's Statemient

    To fund the " ,;,1,1,·" amoun dit Redstone could be required to pay luid< 810 OBS (inclang as a rmult of lix incre.e jn fbo Offar Pricel HPPL witt provide 100% of ftto 1=ls required by Redstone by way of loan finds

    The loen Airwl, to beproviflell by HPPL win be sourced from HPPL's ed*ing cash mirves. At dic dste oftbi, Notice, HPPL holds calh mesves ofover $3 billion, sufficicmt -, to pay.fhe" Emoum thal Rodstone could be required to pay in relation to fheOffer (= we[[ as any ailditiooal amouot, required by R dstoue for m "Approved Putpo="1

    See section 2 of the Biddch Staneolent ibr mme inibmlition aboui Redatimids funding '. " ...-" ., A . wiet HPPL

  • 1.4 A,imili"mit te B dts Statenifitt

Tho Bidds'; St!!tanart is , " , . 1

·, by

, " ,

'M,Al, · 70.042' wili 90.046' on Ehc covcr

pagd »cation 8.1(0) and in all oftier sectionz ofttio Bidads St t, c t wiric ac gmOUnt 70.042" «ppems.

28/09/2018

19:20

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

04/04

Nlice ofVirition ofOmr - inczmo m Offs Plice 28 Ses* bi 2018

3

1

NOTICE 1 , 11 Y' :1 -

01 6240) OF THE CORPORATIONS MIr

I ] 0 an n PImIOD

11

..

1,1,

I l-

1,

. /1-

1

1.1

In accont*ace wifh section 624(2)(a) ofthe Corparstims Act (m modilled by ASIC Class Ord, [CO 13/521]1 Reds:nne GIVES NOTICZ elat

  • (a) on 28 Scptanbcr 2018, Rc(]stcme vaticdthe Offerby i, ,- - A , - e OfferP ice from $0.042 p<> Atins Sharo to $0.046 ps Atlas Sharc; mid

  • (b) asamsult of

(i)

dio oocu rcm©o offbo ovmt rchrod to in paragruph (a) wibin the last acvcn days of die 01!k Pedod; and

09 dic .2 - ·' ,, of Bcdon 624(2») of dic Cciporatiom Act (as modified by ASIC Class 04= [CO 13/52111

lt= 086 Period has bccn automtically -,7 -, r -, so Ehal it mls 14 days afber dia oved mfc:red to in pamgrmph (a). Anco![lingly, the Offs now remains open fbr accep nce until 5.00pm (Perth #!m) on 12 Oceober 2018 (unlamm 0]rl*"r

T-4/ r''r'

U

AmeR,#12,1*t to Bidder's St=**,Elt

As aresultoftbe above tb# 01 *is vadedbysobstimtinglbodato "12 October 2018" br the b. "2 October 2018" in Bectioe 8.2 ofdic Bigkl 's S, 6- " - ,f .fidin all oiher F irma of tho Biddis St*:umt wt,ae fbo dsio "2 Odobs 2018" appom.

In acoordsoce with sectioe 624(2) of 1bs CatporationS Act (as modiSed by ASIC Class Oids [CO 13/52111 a copy offbis Notice will be sint to Atlas and ©ach Atias Shareholder.

A copy of4is Notice was lod* Wifh ASIC on 28 September 2018. ASIC tmkcs I) respomibility fbr ate ,•,6-, A ofihin Nolioa

SIGNED on behalf of Red:tone by Jsy Newby Knd Tadcup Watroba being two ,'·i . .6, of Reds* i who are atiboxised to 80 Iign by a miohition pamed al a meating of the difectars of Redstoic.

Youra fhithhtly

Red,tone Corporatii Pty Ltd

Tad = Watroba

Director

Financials (AUD)
Chart ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eugene Irwin Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Andrew Sinclair Chief Operating Officer
Christiaan Philippus Els Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Eric Kiely General ManagerTechnical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS IRON LIMITED38.71%299
VALE SA54.56%78 345
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-19.67%8 796
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-15.54%7 311
NMDC LTD-17.97%4 936
FERREXPO PLC-31.70%1 554
