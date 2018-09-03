Log in
ATLAS IRON LIMITED (AGO)
  Report  
Atlas Iron : Notice of Variation of Offer - Extension of offer period

09/03/2018 | 02:02am CEST

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

INTL House »42 venDiar Avinue WN Pe 6003

PO Loc*ed BM No 2

West Perlh 072 Wes em Aushfala

31 August 2018

BY FA •:11

A04 625 600159

Telephone. (08)940 8222

W +6189429 8222

Fac*nle. (08) 94298266

11

Company

,

'1, I /, & -" -,1,

ASX Limitzd 20 Brid# Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

De r Madam/Sir

05*martict talizi ver bid by Red,tone AGO) - Notice of vaila*10*t of 05:r

rmlion Pty Ltd for Allas Irom Liati ed (ASX:

I refer to the ommacket takeover bidby Hancock Proepecting Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPLJ through its wholly-owned sub ary, Reddone Coppordon Pty Ltd ACN 625 680 159 ' ', 1 br all ofdic ordinmy abarcs in A as Iron Iimibcd MIN 110396 168 (Ab) in whioh Redstom does not have a relevant jnkiest (OSer),

I attach a notice v=ying the Offk: under Bcolion 65OD of dic Co,porailons Act 2001 (C*) (Corporations Act) (Noike).

In ..

· . with sections 650[)(1Xb1 6501)(1»)0) azid 6501)(1»Xii) of& Carporations Act

(as ", M -, by ASIC Cl= Order [CO 13/521] and qualifled by seclion 6501)(3) of the Corpordom AGO. ew Nodcc:

  • I was lodged with & Au*ralian Securities =1 Investmmts Commissiom (ASIC) todsy (ASIC **08 no -, ",.,,-' ibrths .",0-,6. ofthe Notice);

  • will be ses# to Atlas; and

  • will be *mt to each person desc:ibed in secdon 6501)(1)(cxiD ofthe Co porations Act (as modified by ASIC Class Ords [CO 13/521] and qualified by scolion 650DG) of the Corporabom Act).

Pleaae coitact me on (08) 9429 8222 ifyou have mer quaies.

Youra kthiblly

Red.tone Co s' Pty iM

Jabez Hhing Company Scorct=Y

Att

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

*04 625 680159

HPPL Houte

342 Ventbor Avenue West Perth 6005

T-*M [08) 9429 8222 idarneS"nak +618 049 02*2

PO Locked Bag No 2 Weft Perth 6872 Weslern AL'Well

Fcc*nle: . Ne) 9428 8266

... ...

31 AngI=22018

TO:

The Directors Atlas Iron I.imited

R:inc Squam

Level 17, 300 Munay Street PERTH WA 6000

Atte/lam: Ms Brosyn Kes, Geifal Counsel Rod Ct,up=Iy Saniary

Austratian Secuciliee E[*1 Zavastme ts CkimnimiEIi

GPO Box 9827

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Cwngfiagimiladaegicati@-c.*v.au

Compatty A M-*.1,00,5.-7- .,i

ASX Limited (ASX)

20 Bridge Stmet

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Eacit pmion descrfbod in sedion 650I)(1»)00 of dic Co,porafloas Ad 2001 (CaO (Corpontions Act) (as modiled by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/521] and : , 'ir -, by seclion 650DO) oftho Co«por=dom Act) (Atlas Shareholder)

Dmr Sin/Moidemes

Of;,madd t:k,over Wd by 120/#Iia Co,poratim Pty LEd br *11. Imlt ¥.linlisl (ASX: AGO) -Notice of : v of Omr

We refer to the f ' . - " - , r bd kle:08 statelnet* dafed 29 Juna 2018 s "6, " r& : l y v2Ei® 00 3 Aurlt 2018 and furfh- vzried on 17 Ang[=t 2018 (Biddd, 811,1*mid) wiIich m off= by Hancock Prospeang Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (E[PPL), hough im whollrowned subuidiary, Rodstle CL,p ion Pty W ACN 625 680 159 (Redstma), Ir all of & ordinary shares ixt Ath ban Limitod ACN 110 396 168 (Alin) ia wbidl Red,tono docm not have amicvant inkrest (Omf).

NOTICE UNDER SECPION 650D OF THZ CORPORATIONS ACT 4 89 ON OF OFFER PERIOD

As pomined by secdoo 650C of tho COrpor Om Act, and in accordance with sectii 650Doftho '4, 0' ' Ad, BY THIS NOTICE Red,tune VARIES the Ofru by

Notioe ofv=lition ofOfh

2

31 Ano=:2018

  • (a) artiding the p«lod dming which fle Ofls rsnzim opE fir acceptince until 5.00,n (Pa& 1 te) cm 14 Sep*imb= 2018; ed

  • (b) substibitinn ti» Aste "14 September 2018" fx fbo date "31 Ans=t 2018", in socdon 8.2 of 1*10 Bidda Staiant mi h all o¢her sections of fbe Bidds': Stat nmt where the dite "31 Angnt 2018" sppe:rs.

A oopy of bis notice was lod@od with the Aus#Uian Securia= and ,, - /, i, - "*.

'.11'/" . .1 /.1

(ASIC) on 31 Augmit 2018. ASIC Inken no r..0 'll... '.

I

fballhe ./.6-,A ofltz/Milicz

SIGNED on behalf of Red/ono by Jay Nowby mid Tadoon Watrobs king two ,1 .. , " of Red,tooe who ace anihixised to so sign by a resolution pamed at ammeng of the ditectrn of

Red#Dom.

Youts fa hfully

Red,tone Corporatioa Pty Ltd

Tad== W,troba

Dire(*ur

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 00:01:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 585 M
EBIT 2019 -37,0 M
Net income 2019 -42,0 M
Finance 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 404 M
Chart ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eugene Irwin Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Andrew Sinclair Chief Operating Officer
Christiaan Philippus Els Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Eric Kiely General ManagerTechnical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS IRON LIMITED35.48%290
VALE40.99%69 886
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-21.31%8 684
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-30.24%5 816
NMDC LTD-19.28%4 982
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-6.62%1 246
