Atlas Iron : Notice of date of Annual General Meeting

20 September 2018

Notice of date of Annual General Meeting

Atlas Iron Limited (ASX: AGO) advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 3:00pm (Perth time) on Thursday, 29 November 2018 on the mezzanine floor of Raine Square, 300 Murray Street, Perth, Western Australia.

Shareholders will receive further details in the Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

