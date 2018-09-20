Atlas Iron : Notice of date of Annual General Meeting

20 September 2018
Notice of date of Annual General Meeting
Atlas Iron Limited (ASX: AGO) advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 3:00pm (Perth time) on Thursday, 29 November 2018 on the mezzanine floor of Raine Square, 300 Murray Street, Perth, Western Australia.
Shareholders will receive further details in the Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.
Investor Enquiries:
Atlas Iron Limited
|
Company Secretary
|
+61 8 6228 8000
|
Media Enquiries:
|
Read Corporate
|
+61 8 9388 1474
|
Paul Armstrong
|
+61 421 619 084
