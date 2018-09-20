Log in
Atlas Iron : Notice of date of Annual General Meeting

0
09/20/2018 | 12:53am CEST

20 September 2018

Notice of date of Annual General Meeting

Atlas Iron Limited (ASX: AGO) advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 3:00pm (Perth time) on Thursday, 29 November 2018 on the mezzanine floor of Raine Square, 300 Murray Street, Perth, Western Australia.

Shareholders will receive further details in the Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

Investor Enquiries:

Atlas Iron Limited

Company Secretary

+61 8 6228 8000

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474

Paul Armstrong

+61 421 619 084

Disclaimer

Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 22:52:06 UTC
