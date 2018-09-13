Atlas Iron : Variation of Takeover Bid

13/09/2018

11:41

61-8-94298266

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACH 625 680159

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

HPPL House

28-42 Ven or Avenue West Perlh 6003

PO Lockad Bag No 2 West Perlh 6872

Wn!,m A#51!010

13 Sept=nber 2018

BY FA •:11

11

ASX I,imited 20 Brides Steet SYDNEYNSW2000

Dear Madsm/Sir

Tolophon= (08) 9429 8222

#temolionce +6189429 8222

Fac*nle. (08) 9429 8266 in¢ @hutockprow*-*¢c,ir ta.,

Olm=rka eakiover bid by Red,kme Corpor ton P) Ltd for Allas Iron LimiW ASX: AGO) -Notix ofvar tion ofOfEer and eoliational ilerease 1* 013# Con•ideratiou

I re*r to *18 05-nisiket takeover bid by Hal,cock Prospedng Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 (HPPL), 1 ough i wholly-owned *, M , R®dst* e Cofporg Pty Lai ACN 625 680 159 (Reditone), far all of dic ordinary shares in Atlas Iron Limited ACN 110 396 168 (Abs) in whioh Redstonc docs nothave arclevam intacst (Omr).

L

A 6

r

I attach a notice vazying dic Ofk under scdon 6500 of the Co,porations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporadom AcO by -, 1- 1 :11 . tho pcriod during which tho Ofk r nains opcm foracceptance un 15:00pm (Perth time) on 21 Sepember 2018 (Notice).

In . ." ·' " , - with sections 650I)(1)(b), 6501*1»Xi) and 6501)(1»Xii) of the Corporations Act (as modilled by ASIC Class Ord, [CO 13/521] aixt quallited by meann 65()I)(2) of the CorpoBtions Aot), the Notice

I

was 10£81 wiA the Ai]Ifralian Sccuritiem and ,

today (ASIC tekes no - 2 ' 1 · i-, ",r

• will be scut to Atlas; and

• wiII bo scurt to each penon delcabed in section 6501)(lxc)01) of'fhe Cmporaiions Act (as modified by ASIC Class Orda [(30 13/521] an,1 q-Hiled by Irm 65 OD(2) of Ria Corpomlions Act).

1 r .11

of * Period

for the . . ; ,6. ,0 ofthe Notioe);

*l ixic:,Ime in Oaer Co•.6,8,11700

..," -,6 Cnmmi=inn (ASIC)

The OfFer Consi , - V, i is $0.042 per Allas Share Howevar, R0.1g ,"F will increnRe the Offer Considention from $0.042 per Allas Share to 50.0445 per Atlas Share ff

Redsto=,5

power in Allam '" 4 - to not less lhan 87% bef,re the close of tho

01/04

Ofh.

13/09/2018

11:41

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

02/04

Nodce of veadon oft,klovi bid 13 Sips=nbs 2018

2

Rcdstonck voung powcr in so fir as Rsl we k™,wg at the time of giving dic Notioo is 763%. If tbo Of[* Considestion is i11 6' .-:'.·.-, by mason of Redstone's voting pol,er in Atlas inceasing to not less fhan 87% befare the cloee of the 0%*, then my Atl= Sh=holder who has already Ecep d (bo Ofier will be entitled to the incieased Offer Considcration- Howtver, if Rcdstones vodng power in Atlas does not in,rease to not less Ihm: 87% belhrc the olosc ofthe Ofh; the Ofk Consideration 411 not be '" - - . . , and any Alas Shareholder who <> or has already acceptaL the OfEs will not receive my additional Ofb Consideration.

Iftbc Offcr Considaubon is ingrcascd chzing dic last acvcn dayB ofthc Offer Pcriod (by reason of Redstone adlving voting power in Alias of not less tbAn 87% during tbo last seven days) thcn. in .., ,' i . wi& sccion 624 ofthe Copoations Act (as modified by ASIC Class Orde [CO 13/52111 the Oms Pariod will bc maomatically extended by 14 days (such *st 1be Offar wouldthen close at 5:00Fn (Perth time) on the day that is 14 days after the day on which the Offs Con,ide:ltion is im,tased).

Please confact mn on (08) 9429 8222 ifyon bave suy qumim.

Yours ihitbfully

Red:tone ration Pty Ltd

Jab,zHnng

Compaiy ke","7

Alt

13/09/2018

11:41

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

03/04

REDSTONE CORPORATION PTY LTD

ACM 625 00 159

HPPL House

»42 Verrmor Avenue

Telephone:

(081 9429 8222

West Perth 6005

*618 9429 8922

PO Locked Bag No 2

Fcc*rae.

(08) 9429 8266

West P,rth 6872

Weston Als,¤la

13 Sc!*cmbcr 2018

TO:The Directms Atlas Iron I.imi ed

Raine Squic

Level 17, 300 Murmy Stred PERTH WA 6000

At ,tion: Ms Brocwyn K«r, GmE Cou=d and Comoany Sccrolity

All'Ir,1fl[,1 1,jr,1/*13//2 and " - 6 " - , 8 Commi/liion

GPO Ba 9827

SYDNEY NSW 2001

CompanyAnt uocememts ASX I.imiked (ASX)

20 Ihidip Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

E 11 penon desccibed in section 6500(1*cXn) of the CC,pon:#01,/ Ad 2001 (Cfb) (Corporadl Att) (as " , 67 -, by ASIC Class Ods [CO 13/521] and qualificd by section 6501)(2) offlie CLITAH,aom Act) (Ati= Shareholder)

Detr Si WMcad=nes

05.mar t tak=»*r bid by Reditome Corporal Pty Led for Atlas Irem Limitmd (ANX: AGO) -Notice of variation of OS®r

We -4 to #te .1 ' . - " - ,r bidde * 1 '." . , / dated 29 Jux 2018 as viricd on 3 Aug;* 2018, 17 Al*gust 2018 and 31 AI st 2018 (Biddis .1 1 " ,-1 which ..,6 1, m ofrer by Hancock Prospecting Pty W ACN 008 676 417 (HPPL), through im wholly- ownod ,', r ,r, Redstix,0 Coipciabcm Pty W ACN 625 680 159 (Red,tome), far all of fbe 0,1.,2*ry •h"res in All. iron um#k:1 ACN 110 396 168 (Allms) in whic* Reds*ne does nothme a relevant interest (OSS).

NOFICE UNDER SECTION BOD OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT * 1 .ON OP OFFER FER,OD

As pmainad by sootiot 650C of *e CoEporations Aot and in accoidanM with section 65OD oftbc Co:porations Act BY THIS NOIKI Redgtone VARIES the Om, by:

(a)

-, 6 -, :A,, 80 psiod dring which fbo Offs m,tains open h I... i.4 0. 11 rs, 5.00pm (Perdi time) 0021 Scptank 2018; mt

13/09/2018

11:41

61-8-94298266

HANCOCK PROSPECTING

PAGE

04/04

Noace dvarition oft-01* Wd 13 Septi,/3=2018

2

(b)

subdituting tho ditc '21 Sept•®ober 2018" for the 11"*e "14 Sc0=ther 2018", in section 8.2 of dia B*lees Stgte ,i .14 la all othez Dertldi of the Biddms

S''.

where 80 dat, '14 Sq*mnbs 2018" appears

A copy of tbis notioo was lod,d wifh ASIC on 13 September 2018. ASIC takes no - - - fixthe Hots:ta oftho notice

SIGNED on be*BlfofRed!*10 by Jgy Newby and Th Waroba being two :,3 of Reddone who arc a= imed * so sign by a resolutim pe,mcd at a me«jog of the of Redstona

Yours faithftitly

Reds:=0 Co.porane. Pty L®d

Taam= W trobs

Direc*or