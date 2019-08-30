Log in
ATLAS MARA LTD

(ATMA)
08/30 11:35:08 am
1.195 USD   +0.42%
12:12pATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
12:12pATLAS MARA : Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
PU
08/28ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
Atlas Mara : Buyback of Shares

08/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

30 August 2019

Atlas Mara Repurchase of Shares and Total Voting Rights Update

Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company' and, including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Sahara African financial services group, today announces that on 29 August 2019, the Company repurchased 6,000 shares, all of which were purchased at an average price of $1.19 and will be held as treasury shares.

Atlas Mara repurchased shares pursuant to the authority granted by its Board of Directors, announced in its Q3 2018 Results RNS, to reinstate a lapsed share purchase program. The granted authority is for Atlas Mara to repurchase the Company's issued share capital up to an aggregate market value equivalent to $10 million by way of its nominated brokers.

As a result of the repurchase of shares, Atlas Mara's total number of ordinary shares in issue is 174,618,767 of which 1,554,062 are now held in treasury with an additional 3,298,298 ordinary shares held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of FBZ. Atlas Mara hereby notifies the market that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 169,766,407. In accordance with rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, +44 (0)7818 036 579

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

Disclaimer

Atlas Mara Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:11:02 UTC
