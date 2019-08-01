Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Atlas Mara Ltd    ATMA   VGG0697K1066

ATLAS MARA LTD

(ATMA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/01 11:35:19 am
1.2 USD   --.--%
12:15pATLAS MARA : Buyback of shares
PU
07/29ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/25ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlas Mara : Buyback of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

1 August 2019

Atlas Mara Repurchase of Shares and Total Voting Rights Update

Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company' and, including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Sahara African financial services group, today announces that on 31 July 2019, the Company repurchased 4,050 shares, all of which were purchased at an average price of $1.22 and will be held as treasury shares.

Atlas Mara repurchased shares pursuant to the authority granted by its Board of Directors, announced in its Q3 2018 Results RNS, to reinstate a lapsed share purchase program. The granted authority is for Atlas Mara to repurchase the Company's issued share capital up to an aggregate market value equivalent to $10 million by way of its nominated brokers.

As a result of the repurchase of shares, Atlas Mara's total number of ordinary shares in issue is 174,618,767 of which 1,477,869 are now held in treasury with an additional 3,298,298 ordinary shares held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of FBZ. Atlas Mara hereby notifies the market that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 169,842,600. In accordance with rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, +44 (0)7818 036 579

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

Disclaimer

Atlas Mara Limited published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS MARA LTD
12:15pATLAS MARA : Buyback of shares
PU
07/29ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/25ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/23ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/19ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/17ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/15ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/10ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/08ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
07/03ATLAS MARA : Buyback of Shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 166 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,59x
P/E ratio 2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 184 M
Chart ATLAS MARA LTD
Duration : Period :
Atlas Mara Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS MARA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,79  €
Last Close Price 1,08  €
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Allan Staley Chief Executive Officer
Robert Edward Diamond Chairman
Kenroy Dowers CFO, Group MD-Strategy & Investments
Rachel F. Robbins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Funke Opeke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS MARA LTD-27.71%204
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 615
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD12.82%4 764
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.12%4 209
REC LTD10.77%4 024
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-9.18%4 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group