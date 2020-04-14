Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlassian Corporation Plc    TEAM   GB00BZ09BD16

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

(TEAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlassian : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: April 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.
  • Dial in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 1-866-211-4184. For international callers, please dial 1-647-689-6846. Participants should request the “Atlassian call” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available via telephone for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in North America, please dial 1-800-585-8367 (access code 3442667). For international callers, please dial 1-416-621-4642 (access code 3442667).

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams at more than 164,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
06:01pATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
03/13ATLASSIAN : The Bosses Who Prefer When Employees Work From Home
DJ
03/09AN OBLIGATION TO ACT : the New Social Contract of Business
BU
02/11ATLASSIAN : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/24ATLASSIAN : Shares Up 9% on 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat
DJ
01/23ATLASSIAN : Again Raises Annual Financial Targets Following Strong 2Q Results --..
DJ
01/23ATLASSIAN : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
01/20ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : half-yearly earnings release
01/08ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
2019ATLASSIAN : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 589 M
EBIT 2020 348 M
Net income 2020 153 M
Finance 2020 1 264 M
Yield 2020 0,03%
P/E ratio 2020 252x
P/E ratio 2021 890x
EV / Sales2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2021 15,8x
Capitalization 33 206 M
Chart ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlassian Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 155,17  $
Last Close Price 144,57  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farquhar Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Cannon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay Simons President
Shona L. Brown Chairman
James A. Beer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.43%33 206
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.95%1 258 877
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.99.76%37 922
SEA LIMITED16.83%21 768
SYNOPSYS INC.0.67%21 051
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.30%20 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group