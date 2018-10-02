Atlassian : Completes Acquisition of OpsGenie

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has completed the acquisition of OpsGenie, Inc., whose technology enables companies to better plan for and respond to IT service disruptions. When outages occur, OpsGenie’s technology quickly routes alerts to the appropriate IT teams, speeding diagnosis and resolution, and reducing downtime.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements regarding OpsGenie’s technology, any statements of expectation or belief, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These risks, uncertainties and other factors, and the general risks associated with Atlassian’s and OpsGenie’s business, could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Atlassian’s most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by Atlassian from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atlassian undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Atlassian’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our collaboration software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams at more than 125,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about products including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket and Jira Service Desk at https://atlassian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005077/en/