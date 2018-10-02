Atlassian : Completes Acquisition of OpsGenie

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), a leading provider of team
collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has
completed the acquisition of OpsGenie, Inc., whose technology enables
companies to better plan for and respond to IT service disruptions. When
outages occur, OpsGenie’s technology quickly routes alerts to the
appropriate IT teams, speeding diagnosis and resolution, and reducing
downtime.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that
could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements
regarding OpsGenie’s technology, any statements of expectation or
belief, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the
foregoing. These risks, uncertainties and other factors, and the general
risks associated with Atlassian’s and OpsGenie’s business, could cause
actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in
these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other
risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Atlassian’s most recent
Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as
other documents that may be filed by Atlassian from time to time with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atlassian undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press
release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press
release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the
matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or
uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect,
Atlassian’s results could differ materially from the results expressed
or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not
rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and
assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.
About Atlassian
software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams
at more than 125,000 customers, across large and small organizations -
including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA - use Atlassian's project tracking,
content creation and sharing, and service management products to work
better together and deliver quality results on time.
better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about
products including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket and Jira
Service Desk at https://atlassian.com.
