HF Foods Group to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, November 29

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the U.S., has accepted an invitation to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Exchange on Friday, November 29, 2019.



The ceremony commemorates HF Foods Group’s recent merger with B&R Global Holdings, which was announced in a press release on November 4, 2019. Members of HF Foods Group’s leadership team will join Chairman and Co-CEO Zhou Min Ni and Co-CEO and CFO Peter Zhang to ring the bell.



"The ceremony is a celebration of the successful merger of HF Foods Group and B&R Global Holdings,” said Chairman and Co-CEO Zhou Min Ni. “This moment symbolizes the beginning of a new era for our business thanks to the collaborative work of our great teams. It is an exciting time at HF Foods, and we would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and valued shareholders for their historical and continued support as we enter the next chapter of our company’s history.”

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq’s MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live starting at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time via the following link: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live .

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the continually increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit hffoodsgroup.com .