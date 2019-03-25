Log in
ATM GRUPA SA

(ATGP)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/22
4.38 PLN   -0.90%
ATM System: Emotional Lighting ASC-PSC workshop

03/25/2019 | 08:30am EDT

In early march the ATM STUDIO headquarters in Wał Miedzeszyński street was the venue of the Emotional Lighting ASC-PSC workshop involving a number of outstanding cinematographers. Both Polish and international DP's delivered classes for their younger colleagues.

The following cinematographers accepted our invitation:

Philippe Rousselot ASC, AFC (A river runs through it)
Shelly Johnson ASC, (Captain America, Jurassic Park 3)
Jacek Laskus ASC, PSC (The whole Shebang, The Devil's Arithmetic)
Radek Ładczuk PSC (The Babadook, Jesteś Bogiem, Sala Samobójców)
Arek Tomiak PSC (Karbala, Obława)
Jerzy Zieliński ASC, PSC (Plac Waszyngtona, Dreszcze)

During the first four days experienced DP's and young directors shot acted scenes with set designs. On each day each of the scenes would be filmed twice: by an American cinematographer and by a Polish one. The whole initiative, originated by the Polish Society of Cinematographers and supported by its Polish partners, ATM SYSTEM and ATM STUDIO among others, proved a big success.

Disclaimer

ATM Grupa SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 12:29:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrzej Muszynski Chairman-Management Board
Tomasz Kurzewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Michalak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Trzeciak-Pietkiewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATM GRUPA SA-6.61%97
TOHO CO LTD9.87%7 365
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 921
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO7.08%6 810
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%6 793
CHINA FILM CO LTD25.28%4 987
