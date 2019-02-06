Atmos Energy Corporation : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board of Directors

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) announced today that Mr. Ruben E. Esquivel has retired from the company’s board of directors, effective after the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on February 6, 2019.

Mr. Esquivel joined the board of directors in 2008 and has served as chairman of its Work Session/Annual Meeting Committee since 2017. He has also served as a member of the Audit, Executive, and Human Resources Committees during his tenure on the board. The company has greatly benefited from Mr. Esquivel’s leadership and diverse thought process gained during his 34-year career with AVO International Inc., starting as an assembler and culminating in being named President and Chief Executive Officer of the company in 1985 and Vice Chairman in 1994. The company has also greatly benefited from his leadership experience gained during his service as Vice President for Community and Corporate Relations of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and his service on the boards of other publicly-held and non-profit organizations in the Dallas area.

“Ruben has been a dedicated member of the Atmos Energy Board providing leadership, wise counsel, and steady guidance since joining the Board in 2008,” said Kim R. Cocklin, chairman of the board of Atmos Energy.

“We are sincerely grateful to him and appreciate his many contributions as well as his friendship and support,” Cocklin said. “We wish Ruben and his wife, Alina, all the best.”

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.

