Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Atmos Energy Corporation    ATO

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION (ATO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atmos Energy Corporation : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) announced today that Mr. Ruben E. Esquivel has retired from the company’s board of directors, effective after the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on February 6, 2019.

Mr. Esquivel joined the board of directors in 2008 and has served as chairman of its Work Session/Annual Meeting Committee since 2017. He has also served as a member of the Audit, Executive, and Human Resources Committees during his tenure on the board. The company has greatly benefited from Mr. Esquivel’s leadership and diverse thought process gained during his 34-year career with AVO International Inc., starting as an assembler and culminating in being named President and Chief Executive Officer of the company in 1985 and Vice Chairman in 1994. The company has also greatly benefited from his leadership experience gained during his service as Vice President for Community and Corporate Relations of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and his service on the boards of other publicly-held and non-profit organizations in the Dallas area.

“Ruben has been a dedicated member of the Atmos Energy Board providing leadership, wise counsel, and steady guidance since joining the Board in 2008,” said Kim R. Cocklin, chairman of the board of Atmos Energy.

“We are sincerely grateful to him and appreciate his many contributions as well as his friendship and support,” Cocklin said. “We wish Ruben and his wife, Alina, all the best.”

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
05:03pATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board ..
BU
02/05ATMOS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter; Reaff..
BU
02/05ATMOS ENERGY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/07ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : to Host Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference..
BU
2018ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
2018ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Prices Common Stock Offering of 7,008,087 Shares
BU
2018ATMOS ENERGY : Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Sto..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 486 M
EBIT 2019 756 M
Net income 2019 508 M
Debt 2019 3 831 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 22,44
P/E ratio 2020 21,07
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 11 289 M
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Haefner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Cocklin Executive Chairman
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nancy K. Quinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.16%11 289
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP9.48%27 782
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-11.69%15 869
TOKYO GAS CO LTD6.45%12 172
GAIL INDIA LTD-7.83%10 464
OSAKA GAS CO LTD10.54%8 267
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.