Atmos Energy Corporation : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board of Directors

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) announced today that Mr. Ruben E.
Esquivel has retired from the company’s board of directors, effective
after the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on February 6,
2019.
Mr. Esquivel joined the board of directors in 2008 and has served as
chairman of its Work Session/Annual Meeting Committee since 2017. He has
also served as a member of the Audit, Executive, and Human Resources
Committees during his tenure on the board. The company has greatly
benefited from Mr. Esquivel’s leadership and diverse thought process
gained during his 34-year career with AVO International Inc., starting
as an assembler and culminating in being named President and Chief
Executive Officer of the company in 1985 and Vice Chairman in 1994. The
company has also greatly benefited from his leadership experience gained
during his service as Vice President for Community and Corporate
Relations of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and his service on
the boards of other publicly-held and non-profit organizations in the
Dallas area.
“Ruben has been a dedicated member of the Atmos Energy Board providing
leadership, wise counsel, and steady guidance since joining the Board in
2008,” said Kim R. Cocklin, chairman of the board of Atmos Energy.
“We are sincerely grateful to him and appreciate his many contributions
as well as his friendship and support,” Cocklin said. “We wish Ruben and
his wife, Alina, all the best.”
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's
largest natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural
gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states
from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the
West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and
storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas
pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.
