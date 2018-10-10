Atmos Energy Corporation : To Host Fiscal 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call

Log in
10/10/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2018 year-end and fourth quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

November 8, 2018

10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central

Toll-free: 877-485-3107

International: 201-689-8427

(No pass code)

Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest, fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
