Atmos Energy Corporation : To Host Fiscal 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on
Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the
company’s Fiscal 2018 year-end and fourth quarter financial results.
Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018,
following the market close.
To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or
international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on
the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com.
The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.
Conference Call Details
November 8, 2018
10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
Toll-free: 877-485-3107
International: 201-689-8427
(No pass code)
Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com
Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's
largest, fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving over
three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400
communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to
the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned
natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest
intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information,
visit www.atmosenergy.com.
